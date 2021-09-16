Another Voice: Innovative financing can boost the region's climate resilience

Communities that surround the Great Lakes are in critical need of new ideas and solutions to address shoreline erosion, flooding and the long-term effects of climate change. As Western New York has seen firsthand, severe weather has landed squarely on doorsteps – and in some basements – over the last few summers.
Traditional public investment is part of the solution. However, local communities also need innovative financing models to cover the full costs in our region. Local, regional and business leaders can help to promote innovation and a business-critical mindset to more directly link investment decisions to environmental outcomes.
To that end, the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers developed the Great Lakes Impact Investment Platform in collaboration with The Nature Conservancy, the University of Michigan and Environmental Consulting & Technology.
The platform showcases regional projects that aim to deliver environmental benefits and financial returns. It is working to position our region as a global destination for investments that boost climate resilience, reduce emissions and create other benefits.
Since its launch in January 2020, the platform has attracted more than 30 projects totaling nearly $4 billion in value from across the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence region. Environmental outcomes include the saving of 14 million kilowatts of power and 45,000 gallons of water.
One such project in Western New York is the RainCheck Buffalo green infrastructure program developed by the Buffalo Sewer Authority. This project uses an environmental impact bond to reduce combined sewer overflows and decrease borrowing costs for the city. The platform showcases this and other projects that aim to highlight the abundant opportunity to make globally significant environmental impacts by investing in our region.
Another example is a green bond issued by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). This bond was issued to finance energy efficiency improvements and the installation of solar electric systems in small residential buildings as a part of NYSERDA’s Green Jobs-Green New York Program.
The region’s governmental and business leaders can take advantage of the platform and innovative financing techniques to help improve their communities. Overall, the platform is a powerful tool to help increase the speed to market and frequency of investments that can help make progress on critical environmental challenges.
For more information on the Great Lakes Impact Investment Platform, visit greatlakesimpactinvestmentplatform.org.
David Naftzger is executive director of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers.