Another Voice: Innovative financing can boost the region's climate resilience

Communities that surround the Great Lakes are in critical need of new ideas and solutions to address shoreline erosion, flooding and the long-term effects of climate change. As Western New York has seen firsthand, severe weather has landed squarely on doorsteps – and in some basements – over the last few summers.

Traditional public investment is part of the solution. However, local communities also need innovative financing models to cover the full costs in our region. Local, regional and business leaders can help to promote innovation and a business-critical mindset to more directly link investment decisions to environmental outcomes.

To that end, the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers developed the Great Lakes Impact Investment Platform in collaboration with The Nature Conservancy, the University of Michigan and Environmental Consulting & Technology.

The platform showcases regional projects that aim to deliver environmental benefits and financial returns. It is working to position our region as a global destination for investments that boost climate resilience, reduce emissions and create other benefits.