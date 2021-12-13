Another Voice: Inmates need tuition funding to better their lives

When I went to prison at the age of 19, I was a high school dropout. For the first seven years, accessing anything other than a GED program was unheard of. Bans on TAP – New York’s Tuition Assistance Program – and Pell grants for incarcerated people had just taken effect.
My view of the future was bleak. I didn’t even think I would get to go home, let alone earn a college degree.
However, later on in my 22-year incarceration, I was luckily assigned to a facility where I could access higher education through a privately funded program with Hudson Link for Higher Education in Prison. It was this program that changed my life.
While I was incarcerated, I earned two undergraduate degrees and a master’s degree. My peers and professors influenced me and encouraged me to continue to do great things. Today, I work for an amazing organization – FamilyWorks Buffalo - The Osborne Association – where I get to support men and women coming home from prison. Soon, I’ll get the opportunity to go back into one of the facilities where I was held for years to inspire those who are incarcerated and show them that they have a future.
I’m certain that I would not be as successful as I am today if I hadn’t been able to access higher education in prison. But, my experience is isolated. It’s no secret that Black and brown communities, like mine, are cast aside in our society and disproportionately represented in the prison system. It’s time to end the inequities. Our communities deserve investments in access to opportunity, not incarceration.
How do we go about solving this inequity? Pell grants for people in prison was reinstated by Congress in December 2020. But, Pell is not enough. Because of the ban on TAP, the opportunity to go to college is not available to everyone currently incarcerated in New York State prisons. However, if we restore access to TAP funding to people in prisons, thousands more could start earning their degrees while behind bars and be more equipped to take on the outside world when they are released.
And it doesn’t end there. Repealing the ban on TAP will not only help incarcerated people transform their lives and find purpose, but it will also increase access to opportunities for their families and their communities.
For me, simply going to college was the dream, but not many people believed that I could escape the cycle of poverty I was born into. Because I was able to access higher education, I have done great things and I’m still aiming for greatness.
It’s time for Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York legislators to turn on TAP funding for people in prison.
Charles Garner is a formerly incarcerated advocate, activist and organizer who lives in Buffalo.