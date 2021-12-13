Another Voice: Inmates need tuition funding to better their lives

When I went to prison at the age of 19, I was a high school dropout. For the first seven years, accessing anything other than a GED program was unheard of. Bans on TAP – New York’s Tuition Assistance Program – and Pell grants for incarcerated people had just taken effect.

My view of the future was bleak. I didn’t even think I would get to go home, let alone earn a college degree.

However, later on in my 22-year incarceration, I was luckily assigned to a facility where I could access higher education through a privately funded program with Hudson Link for Higher Education in Prison. It was this program that changed my life.

While I was incarcerated, I earned two undergraduate degrees and a master’s degree. My peers and professors influenced me and encouraged me to continue to do great things. Today, I work for an amazing organization – FamilyWorks Buffalo - The Osborne Association – where I get to support men and women coming home from prison. Soon, I’ll get the opportunity to go back into one of the facilities where I was held for years to inspire those who are incarcerated and show them that they have a future.