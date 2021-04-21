Another Voice: Initiative to ‘bring home’ benefits of climate bill

In 2019, frontline community leaders, grassroots environmentalists, union members, faith-based congregations and elected officials from across New York State joined together to win the most progressive climate legislation in the country – the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).
Here in Western New York, we educated and mobilized hundreds of local residents to support the CLCPA, knowing that the future of our economy, the health of our communities, the livelihoods of countless workers and the preservation of our natural environment hangs in the balance as the climate emergency bears down on all of us.
Passing the CLCPA gives New York and our entire region a fighting chance as we attempt to transition off fossil fuels in the most equitable and inclusive ways possible. The new law sets the state on a path to a renewable energy economy by 2050 and will direct 40% of investments in weatherization, rooftop solar, electric vehicles and family-sustaining green jobs in ways that directly benefit vulnerable communities like the ones we represent and work in on a daily basis.
The CLCPA was a big win for all New Yorkers. Now it’s time to bring it home, literally. This Earth Day, we’re kicking off a two-month community initiative – Let’s Bring it Home – with State Sen. Tim Kennedy to raise awareness of the new climate law and to connect renters, homeowners and small businesses to community-led weatherization and clean energy solutions that provide meaningful benefits, like improved indoor air quality and health, home comfort, and savings on our utility bills.
These are free or subsidized public programs delivered across the state by trusted community-based organizations like PUSH Buffalo, working in partnership with local government, business and faith leaders.
We’re launching this initiative as our region confronts not only the climate crisis but the economic and public health crises related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of us have lost loved ones and jobs and have fallen behind on energy bills, rent and mortgage payments. Over the past year, our homes have taken on new meaning in our lives as well – as schools and workplaces, and spaces for care and healing.
As our region begins to recover, with much needed relief from state and federal government, we believe the CLCPA can be a tool our communities can use to bounce back together, stronger. We can invest in our homes and create living wage green jobs while doing our part to tackle climate change.
We’ll be reaching out to community members and Kennedy’s constituents in the coming days and weeks with opportunities to get involved in the initiative and reconnect with friends and neighbors.
Rahwa Ghirmatzion is executive director of PUSH Buffalo.