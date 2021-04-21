Another Voice: Initiative to ‘bring home’ benefits of climate bill

In 2019, frontline community leaders, grassroots environmentalists, union members, faith-based congregations and elected officials from across New York State joined together to win the most progressive climate legislation in the country – the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).

Here in Western New York, we educated and mobilized hundreds of local residents to support the CLCPA, knowing that the future of our economy, the health of our communities, the livelihoods of countless workers and the preservation of our natural environment hangs in the balance as the climate emergency bears down on all of us.

Passing the CLCPA gives New York and our entire region a fighting chance as we attempt to transition off fossil fuels in the most equitable and inclusive ways possible. The new law sets the state on a path to a renewable energy economy by 2050 and will direct 40% of investments in weatherization, rooftop solar, electric vehicles and family-sustaining green jobs in ways that directly benefit vulnerable communities like the ones we represent and work in on a daily basis.