Another Voice: Infrastructure funding can reduce digital divide

The Covid-19 pandemic cast a glaring light on America’s digital divide. Those able to transition to remote work and shepherd children through the challenging demands of remote schooling were able to navigate the crisis. Those who lacked the proper equipment and affordable internet access struggled to meet the new, virtual reality.

Working families who may have seen home internet as a luxury found that it was an essential utility, necessary for their children’s educations, access to health care and other needed services.

While being without broadband may seem the same as being without water or electricity to some, 19 million Americans – 6 percent of the population – lack access to the internet, according to the Federal Communications Commission. To help these and others left behind by the digital divide, Congress allocated $3.2 billion in stimulus funds to create the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program.

Households that meet the requirements are eligible for a discount of up to $50 or more per month off their monthly internet bill. More than 4 million eligible households have already taken advantage of this crucial subsidy program, and more than 1,110 broadband providers have agreed to take part in the EBB.