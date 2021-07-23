Another Voice: Infrastructure bills need to bolster water, sewer lines

Leaders in Washington have a unique opportunity to address one of the most critical challenges facing Buffalo – and our nation – by ensuring adequate funding for water and sewer investments in the infrastructure package moving through Congress. We hope that lawmakers do not squander it.

Water and sewer improvements and maintenance have taken a back seat to transportation infrastructure, which has also been historically underfunded, for decades. The result of this neglect is a water and sewer system pushed to the edge of operational capacity, the maintenance of which can no longer be delayed without risk of serious repercussions to residents.

In the same way our homes require regular maintenance to ensure their integrity and longevity, the structural foundations of our communities – like water and sewer lines, roads, sidewalks, lighting and broadband – require the same investment. Unfortunately, America has failed to meet this commitment and it shows.

A majority of the nation’s infrastructure categories were in the “D” range in the American Society of Civil Engineers’ (ASCE) 2021 Infrastructure Report Card, with the nation overall earning a lackluster C-.