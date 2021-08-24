Another Voice: Infrastructure bill will lead to a cleaner WNY

Our nation has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help secure a cleaner, more sustainable and equitable future, and we must seize the moment. The Senate’s recently passed infrastructure bill can go a long way in helping us achieve this goal.

The benefits of the infrastructure bill would not be felt in some far-off land, but rather, these benefits will serve as a boon to Western New York’s environment and economy. The funding would finally allow us to address environmental hazards that have lingered in our communities for decades, while paving the way for job creation and economic development.

At the top of the list is a monumental $1 billion in additional funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The GLRI has been a resounding success over the past decade, supporting the cleanup of the Buffalo River and providing the Buffalo economy with a 4-1 return on investment.

In 1987, Niagara River was listed as a toxic “Area of Concern” and remains on the list to this day. We can do better. Additional GLRI funding will allow us to have similar success with the cleanup of this river and many others.