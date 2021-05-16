Another Voice: Infrastructure bill should address soft skills training

President Biden’s $2 trillion-plus infrastructure bill, the American Jobs Plan, has been submitted to Congress. Although legislators will argue the concepts and the amount of money allotted for each component of the bill, there is broad bipartisan support for workforce development.
But the dream of the president and Congress – a continuously competitive American workforce – will not be reached in the hiring, it will be realized through workers that stay on the job and grow in meaningful employment.
Research shows that workers who flourish within their field of employment do so because of their soft skills. Soft skills, in contrast to technical skills, are the interpersonal and character attributes needed to advance in a job.
Surveys of hiring managers and recruiters by Indeed and Monster.com show that employers value effective communication, motivation, problem-solving, teamwork, conflict resolution, flexibility and dependability over hard skills.
Soft skills are often the reason employers decide whether to keep, promote or provide additional technical training for an employee. Deficit skills in conflict resolution, communication and problem-solving are usually the reason an employee quits their place of employment.
Many assume that soft skills, as opposed to technical skills, are innate, that they cannot be taught, that some people have social/emotional intelligence, some do not.
At 716 Ministries, which has been offering soft skill courses in Buffalo since 2015, we have found that soft skills can be learned, if they are carefully tied to a vision of career success, practiced, critiqued and practiced again. Through practical training and one-on-one coaching, we have seen many reserved, insecure job seekers grow into engaging, thoughtful and assertive team players.
A key success factor in soft skill development is one-on-one coaching. Given that soft skills can be found in people throughout all occupations, we have a huge pool of talent within both the working and retired community willing to help an entry level worker succeed. Volunteers can help the student set goals and talk through workplace challenges.
President Biden is calling on Congress to invest $100 billion in proven workforce development programs for underserved groups and viable career paths for high school students. It’s direct money and attention to the skills that help workers stay on the job, advance in their careers, and earn a living wage. Soft skills, which can be learned and developed, are essential for a competitive American workforce. Let’s get to work!
David Eley is chairman of the 716 Ministries board.