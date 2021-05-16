Another Voice: Infrastructure bill should address soft skills training

President Biden’s $2 trillion-plus infrastructure bill, the American Jobs Plan, has been submitted to Congress. Although legislators will argue the concepts and the amount of money allotted for each component of the bill, there is broad bipartisan support for workforce development.

But the dream of the president and Congress – a continuously competitive American workforce – will not be reached in the hiring, it will be realized through workers that stay on the job and grow in meaningful employment.

Research shows that workers who flourish within their field of employment do so because of their soft skills. Soft skills, in contrast to technical skills, are the interpersonal and character attributes needed to advance in a job.

Surveys of hiring managers and recruiters by Indeed and Monster.com show that employers value effective communication, motivation, problem-solving, teamwork, conflict resolution, flexibility and dependability over hard skills.

Soft skills are often the reason employers decide whether to keep, promote or provide additional technical training for an employee. Deficit skills in conflict resolution, communication and problem-solving are usually the reason an employee quits their place of employment.