Another Voice: Informed citizenry is needed to make democracy work

In the run-up to the November election, a number of articles were written expressing concerns about our “dying democracy.” And it wasn’t only a possible decline that was so troubling to the writers, but also about our changing democratic structure.

But in expressing their views, the authors were not alone. A large number of what we might call “the ordinary citizen” had made democracy the most important word to be researched in the past four years. It’s obvious that politics and politicians were on the minds of the public.

From time to time, we have had occasion to question the behaviors of our politicians, as well as ourselves, and to ask if all of us are really working toward that elusive goal we call the “common good.” The answer clearly seems to be “no,” especially given our acquiescence to being divided into such noxious categories as red states versus blue states. This move alone belies our truly believing that we are all of one nation, and further assures that our major parties will rarely agree on most essential matters.

That having been said, whenever the topic of democracy is introduced, discussions about the Constitution are sure to follow – or should. So, it would be interesting to know how many of us, both voters and the ones we vote for, have ever really read that important document?