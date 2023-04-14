The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden last year, is the largest investment to address climate change in our nation’s history. It is, at its heart, an affordable clean energy plan that will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, clean our air, and lower our utility bills.

Through rebates and tax credits, the IRA is designed to give homeowners and renters the opportunity to save money each month by converting to energy-efficient resources.

From the climate crisis to the ongoing war in Ukraine, it is clear that we need to start making a transition toward renewable energy. The IRA provides rebates that will cover 50%-100% of the cost of installing new electric appliances, depending on income. Rebates can include up to $2,000 for a heat pump water tank, $840 for a clothes dryer, $8,000 for heat pump heating and air conditioning and more.

Hundreds of thousands of households in Western New York will benefit from incentives in the IRA. Homes in our region have good bones but are some of the oldest in the country. These programs will make upgrades more affordable. It includes rebates for home energy retrofitting such as $1,600 for insulation, up to $600 for windows and $2,500 for electric wiring. Households making up to 150% of the area’s median income (which equates to $87,700 for the City of Buffalo) can take advantage of these rebates.

The IRA also includes tax credits that cover 30% of the costs to install solar panels and battery storage systems. There are no income limits on these credits. Projections estimate over 220,000 additional New York households will install rooftop solar panels as a result, saving them money on their monthly energy bills.

Electric vehicles on the road instead of those powered by gas and diesel mean cleaner air for our communities. The IRA helps alleviate air pollution providing a $7,500 tax credit for new electric cars (New York State offers an additional rebate of up to $2,000 off the purchase price), $4,000 for used electric cars and a $40,000 tax credit for heavy-duty electric vehicles such as trucks and school buses.

Coupled with the IRA is the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides additional money to electrify our school bus fleets. School districts are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to modernize their school buses and send children to school in clean vehicles, reducing the risk of childhood asthma and neighborhood air pollution.

The Stone Age didn’t end because we ran out of stones. It ended because we were innovative and found a more efficient way to live. The Inflation Reduction Act will help fund our transition away from fossil fuels toward a clean energy economy while lowering energy costs and cleaning our air. Thanks to these historic investments, Western New York will breathe a whole lot easier.

Rep. Brian Higgins is congressman for New York’s 26th District, and Julie Tighe is president of the New York League of Conservation Voters.