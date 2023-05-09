One of Western New York’s greatest treasures is a 20,000-acre wetland-grassland complex located mainly in the Town of Alabama, and locally known as “Alabama Swamp.” It is also known as the Sixth Great Lake, a glacial lake now largely underground but surfacing in the many streams and pools that make this watery landscape essential to the many reptiles, amphibians, mammals and birds who live or pass through – especially in spring migration.

It is also home to the Tonawanda Seneca Nation, whose members have been its informal stewards for the past many years and are a major reason why this natural land still exists as a wildlife refuge and birders’ paradise.

This is all about to radically change. The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) has purchased 1,260 acres of habitat and farmland to build a Science and Technology Advance Manufacturing Park (STAMP) adjacent to the Tonawanda Seneca Nation territory and a few miles south of the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge and several smaller state wildlife areas.

The STAMP plan meant to capitalize on federal and state subsidies for microchip fabrication. But so far its only tenant is Plug Power, a hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer whose product will have to be trucked many miles to market, potentially offsetting its justification as “green power.”

Two other possible developers – Edwards Vacuum and the Scannell Project (which appears to be warehouses) – would together pave or build over the northern 600-plus acres and bring an extra 140 cars and diesel trucks per hour up the narrow country road that leads to the refuge.

However, things could change again. In February the GCEDC applied for a “Full Campus Incidental Take Permit” that would allow them to remove habitat for endangered and threatened wildlife species known to occupy the site, including the short-eared owl and the northern harrier.

Due to the hundreds of letters it received from the public about this permit, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) required the GCEDC to hold a public hearing, now scheduled for 6 p.m. May 11 at the Town of Alabama Fire Department, 2230 Judge Road. People can register to speak upon arrival and/or provide written comments by May 11 to Thomas Haley, DEC Region 8 Permits Administrator (DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov).

Things to address include the permit requirement that the “incidental take” must demonstrate a “net conservation benefit.” Destroying 665 acres of open fields cannot be compensated by the promise to retain two small parcels. These raptors require large tracts (greater than 250 acres) of unfragmented habitat. Moreover, the “indirect take” impacts of heavy traffic, noise, pesticide use, night lighting, etc., must be accounted for.

The Tonawanda Seneca Nation would be directly impacted by the loss of these species that are of cultural importance to the Nation. Read their statement here: wnyea.org.

Margaret Wooster is a watershed planner and author of two books about New York waters: “Living Waters” and “Meander” (SUNY Press).