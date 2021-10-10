Another Voice: Indigenous People Day recognizes what my people lost

I don’t want people to forget that we are celebrating Indigenous People Day.

When Christopher Columbus arrived, we had already been living here for hundreds of years. We numbered in the millions. In the matter of a short time many of our indigenous people were wiped out to the point of extinction. This is not taught in school.

We, the Haudenosaunee, had established our own form of government and had been living peacefully among our nations. We valued our cultural and traditional ways and our families.

I wouldn’t say that anyone was discovered. If I go to Spain where I’ve never been before, am I discovering it? It’s already inhabited. Someone discovered it before I got there.

How can someone lay claim to someone else’s territory? How can millions of native people be killed for their land and this not be called genocide?

It has been said that we were pagans and worshiped trees and animals. We didn’t worship them, we respected them. We were thankful for the water and the plants and the animals and the sky and the stars and the moon. In our Thanksgiving address, the words said before all else, we gave thanks for our surroundings and all living things. This did not involve worship; this was our culture and way of life.