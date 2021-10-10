Another Voice: Indigenous People Day recognizes what my people lost

I don’t want people to forget that we are celebrating Indigenous People Day.
When Christopher Columbus arrived, we had already been living here for hundreds of years. We numbered in the millions. In the matter of a short time many of our indigenous people were wiped out to the point of extinction. This is not taught in school.
We, the Haudenosaunee, had established our own form of government and had been living peacefully among our nations. We valued our cultural and traditional ways and our families.
I wouldn’t say that anyone was discovered. If I go to Spain where I’ve never been before, am I discovering it? It’s already inhabited. Someone discovered it before I got there.
How can someone lay claim to someone else’s territory? How can millions of native people be killed for their land and this not be called genocide?
It has been said that we were pagans and worshiped trees and animals. We didn’t worship them, we respected them. We were thankful for the water and the plants and the animals and the sky and the stars and the moon. In our Thanksgiving address, the words said before all else, we gave thanks for our surroundings and all living things. This did not involve worship; this was our culture and way of life.
Historians and environmentalists would agree that we respected nature and all living things. We were not a people of waste or excess. We were caretakers of mother earth, looking out for the best interest of future generations. We continue to center our lives around the outdoors, all of nature and speak our appreciation for life.
You can learn about the correct history of Columbus by reading his own journal about his first voyage. There were also notes chronicling the atrocities committed against the Taino natives in a book called “A Brief Account of the Destruction of the Indies,” by Bartolomé de Las Casas.
These are not secret. The history of native people has been documented but not taught. We were killed for our land. If valuable resources were discovered, we were removed from our lands so others could have access and ownership of those resources.
A few years ago, some of our Tuscarora students made their own presentation to the Niagara Wheatfield Board of Education regarding their feeling that we should change Columbus Day to Indigenous People Day. Our school district board members agreed and for the past several years we have celebrated the second Monday in October as Indigenous People Day.
I know not everyone is happy about the change in the name of this holiday. I hope that you will read up about the activities of Christopher Columbus and make up your own mind.
Angela Jonathan, a beadwork instructor at Tuscarora School, is a member of the Tuscarora History Group.