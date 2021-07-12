Another Voice: India Walton’s values will open City Hall to its residents

Mayor Byron Brown recently told this newspaper’s editorial board of his desire “to make Buffalo one of the best post-pandemic places to live, work, raise a family and invest.” His write-in campaign speaks of “the incredible momentum and progress his administration has achieved.”

The numbers don’t support such a rosy assessment of the four-term mayor’s accomplishments.

For most Americans, homeownership is the primary form of investment. Nationwide, nearly 64% of residents own their homes. The percentage of homeowners in Buffalo has decreased steadily from an already-low 45% in 2010, to 40.7% in 2019. In other words, nearly three of five residents in the city where Brown has been mayor since 2006 are renters.

In 2019, 30.1% of Buffalonians were living in what the federal government defines as poverty, a rate nearly three times that of our nation as a whole. White, non-Hispanics constitute more than a quarter of Buffalo’s poor.