Another Voice: India Walton is needed to put a stop to City Hall cronyism

Big money insiders have been controlling the game in Buffalo for too long, and the costs are enormous.

According to a 2017 Reuters report, children suffer lead poisoning levels eight times higher than that of Flint, Mich. In 2019, approximately 43.4% of children lived in poverty citywide.

Rent is getting more expensive. Residents of the East Side describe their community as a war zone.

The support for social services has not kept pace with inflation. Community centers are grossly underfunded. Pools remained closed during one of the hottest summers on record. Roads are pockmarked with potholes. Block after block lacks sidewalks. Intersections without crosswalks abound.

These crises are not a fact of nature, but a result of policy choices, all of which lead back to the same root cause: a few big money donors who have controlled policy in Buffalo for too long.

Mayor Byron Brown, who lost his Democratic primary, takes money from real estate developer Nick Sinatra, who recently hosted a $5,000-per-plate fundraiser in Buffalo for the ultra-right wing Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. Public money has gone to Sinatra’s luxury housing projects, while his campaign contributions go to Brown.