Another Voice: India Walton answered Buffalonians’ call for change

India Walton ran a powerful, people-powered campaign. She brought together people from every socioeconomic background, a rarity in one of the most highly segregated cities in the country. Walton asked voters a simple question: After 16 years of the Byron Brown administration, isn’t it time for a change?
I heard the same response countless times and answered emphatically on June 22. “Time for a change!” It might as well have been the unofficial slogan of Buffalo’s 2021 primary election.
The people decided that enough was enough. They shared with me myriad reasons they didn’t vote for Brown. Their list of grievances: Brown’s refusal to debate Walton, donations from Trump supporters, rapid gentrification, his lack of support for Cariol Horne, too many years in office. The list was long, but repetitive.
By the time the 150 volunteers from Walton’s get-out-the-vote effort arrived at her watch party they knew what to expect: History in the making.
“Hate to tell you I told you so … ” she began her victory speech to a deafening uproar from those gathered.
She did tell us. Walton was also transparent about telling us who she is, what she stands for and what her vision for her beloved city is: an agenda that puts people first.
Walton’s participatory process and active community engagement stands in stark contrast to Brown’s “campaign,” in which donations and lawn signs were prominently featured instead of substance. This miffed a lot of people. Beyond presumptuousness, the primary also decidedly repudiated the Brown administration’s mythology of the Buffalo renaissance, which really amounted to trickle-down economics and corporate socialism.
That’s really the crux of the issue here – Buffalo’s power elite. They don’t want someone who will stop entitlements to them through public subsidies, tax breaks and will opt out of the little known 485-a property tax exemption, in favor of reinvesting that lost revenue back into communities.
Furthermore, Buffalo’s power elite and Brown have a shared interest and it is to concentrate power at the top, for themselves, instead of governing with the residents of Buffalo. That loss of power (and profit) is the reason they’re currently mounting a desperate Trumpian fool’s errand vis-à-vis a write-in campaign.
It won’t work. And that’s because as Walton said on primary night, “When we organize, we win!” As millions of dollars are poured into an effort to salvage the mayor’s legacy and stop the corporate elite from paying their fair share, a campaign turned movement will, once again, inspire and outwork any paid effort. June 22 marked the beginning of a new era in Buffalo, whether Buffalo’s power elite are ready to admit it or not.
Harper Bishop, a writer and activist, has worked in Buffalo’s nonprofit sector for nearly 15 years.