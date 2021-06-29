Another Voice: India Walton answered Buffalonians’ call for change

India Walton ran a powerful, people-powered campaign. She brought together people from every socioeconomic background, a rarity in one of the most highly segregated cities in the country. Walton asked voters a simple question: After 16 years of the Byron Brown administration, isn’t it time for a change?

I heard the same response countless times and answered emphatically on June 22. “Time for a change!” It might as well have been the unofficial slogan of Buffalo’s 2021 primary election.

The people decided that enough was enough. They shared with me myriad reasons they didn’t vote for Brown. Their list of grievances: Brown’s refusal to debate Walton, donations from Trump supporters, rapid gentrification, his lack of support for Cariol Horne, too many years in office. The list was long, but repetitive.

By the time the 150 volunteers from Walton’s get-out-the-vote effort arrived at her watch party they knew what to expect: History in the making.

“Hate to tell you I told you so … ” she began her victory speech to a deafening uproar from those gathered.

She did tell us. Walton was also transparent about telling us who she is, what she stands for and what her vision for her beloved city is: an agenda that puts people first.