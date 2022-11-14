Another Voice: Increased funding will greatly enhance library services

Public library service began in Western New York nearly 200 years ago, and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library (B&ECPL) has been carrying on that tradition since 1953. With 37 locations and two mobile vehicles, the B&ECPL has used the funds entrusted to it by taxpayers to provide award-winning services to residents of Erie County and ensure that it offers programs and materials for all ages and backgrounds. The B&ECPL responded when Covid, remote learning, isolation, and economic hardship and inflation affected many. It created new ways to deliver books and materials to those who could not leave their homes, provided access to high-speed internet outside of our facilities and through the lending of laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots, invested in digital library materials to meet the growing demand for non-physical items. The library also offered digital literacy training and eliminated of overdue fines.

None of this would have been possible without the continued support of County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the Erie County Legislature. The county executive’s proposed 2023 budget demonstrates that an investment in the library is an investment in the community. The proposed 7% increase in library funding is the largest increase in support seen in ten years. That increase, along with targeted cost-saving measures enacted by the B&ECPL in recent years, will position the library to meet the demands of increasing usage and inflationary pressure while offering a fair wage to its most important assets – the librarians, clerks, pages, maintenance staff, office staff and many others who help deliver the level of service you have come to expect from your local libraries.

Despite rising prices, the amount spent on library materials has remained at the same level for years. This needs to change in order to best serve the community. If approved, this budget will allow the library to make permanent a substantial increase in the funds available to purchase the books, music, magazines and movies you look for when you visit the library or its website. Program attendance has risen over the past year, more people are walking through our doors, and library staff will, if this budget is approved, be able to meet this increased use. The demand for access to technology and the training to navigate an increasingly digital world has exploded. This funding will allow the library to help the community gain the skills and knowledge it needs.

Libraries have been a vital part of this community for nearly two centuries. The Board and staff of B&ECPL are grateful that the County Executive and his staff recognize their importance and are willing to invest in their continued service.

Kimberly Johnson is chair, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library Board of Trustees.