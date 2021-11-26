Another Voice: Inclusion for people with disabilities requires taking action

At Anderson Center for Autism, we’ve been discussing the fact that “awareness” has been at the forefront of so many conversations over recent years. It is key, of course, to helping people understand what life is like for people impacted by developmental disabilities, and empowering them to be of help in some way.

That said, though, we cannot stop at simply raising awareness. If we are to realize our potential to be a truly “inclusive” society, we must put our awareness and compassion into action, exploring the steps that still need to be taken to make life more fulfilling, productive and healthy for people with disabilities.

We have the privilege of working with caring professionals who come from all over the world to experience Anderson Center International, which was created to provide international fellows with intensive, yearlong training. It is designed to give them the tools they need to build cultures of inclusivity within their own countries upon their return home.

On this year's International Day of Persons with Disabilities may we all be inspired by those international fellows, along with every person locally, regionally and nationally who has taken some action to make life better for neighbors and friends who are differently-abled.

May we consider the ways in which we can do more to actively include someone impacted by a developmental disability. I believe that if every one of us commits to take just one additional action step, we can make real progress toward that goal of “inclusion.”

Patrick Paul is the CEO and executive director of Anderson Center for Autism in Staatsburg, Dutchess County.