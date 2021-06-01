Another Voice: Incarcerated people deserve a second chance at life

From the age of 18, I spent decades in prison confronting the devastating reality that I might never get a second chance. Nonetheless, I worked to become a person in service of my community, and to earn release. However, the system believed I was beyond repair and I was denied parole release again and again. Finally, after 30 years, I was given a fair hearing at the prompting of Erie County Judge Thomas Franczyk.

There are thousands of incarcerated New Yorkers who have transformed over decades just as I did, but they are still being denied pathways to return to their families because of a fundamentally broken parole system.

With parole reform we can finally give incarcerated New Yorkers a chance at redemption, instead of permanent punishment.

Unlike many in government who talk without action, I made real change while in prison. Along with my cell neighbor, I developed the Mentoring and Nurturing – or M.A.N. – Program. Reflecting on our own failures, we developed principles to mentor young men on what it means to be accountable to one’s self and community. We used our time spent in prisons to help keep others out.