Another Voice: In the new year, resolve to get your cancer screenings

In mid-June 2020, I toured Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center alongside Alex Azar, then-secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Covid-19 had ravaged the globe for four months, and I was 60 days into my tenure as HHS assistant secretary for public affairs.
I had no idea my own cancer was growing in my throat as we discussed the disease with Roswell President and CEO Candace Johnson.
Days before, Roswell advocate Paul Ciminelli alerted me to a 90% drop in cancer screenings for Medicare beneficiaries across Western New York from March to April, a frightening national trend. Working with Ciminelli and Johnson, I added Roswell to the secretary’s national tour we organized to promote cancer awareness to a nation in the grip of the pandemic.
Johnson told me people were avoiding hospitals for fear of the virus and skipping cancer screenings. She warned this could mean a spike in cancer, and she was right. Fortunately, the record shows pandemic-era cases are not generally more severe.
Johnson, Ciminelli and I devised a plan. HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Robert Kadlec quickly released two Covid-19 testing machines from the national stockpile in time for Azar’s visit. He and Johnson demonstrated how they worked and announced all who arrived for cancer screenings would be tested first for the coronavirus, assuring a Covid-19-safe environment.
It worked; screenings increased. One hundred days later, Roswell specialists used one of those machines I had rushed to the hospital to check me for Covid-19 as I arrived for metastatic cancer treatments. Thirty-five radiation sessions and several chemotherapy infusions later, I am cancer-free.
The irony was clear: I had helped organize a national campaign to encourage people to get their cancer check-ups, but I neglected to follow our own advice. Long days in Washington battling the pandemic made me think I was too busy. That arrogance nearly killed me.
Last year, on Thanksgiving Day, I was alone in a Roswell Park hospital bed. I didn’t feel thankful, but I was just days away from an end to treatments and would soon get the great news that Roswell experts had cured me. Every step of the way, they were carefully mindful of coronavirus countermeasures. Importantly, they made sure I was vaccinated.
I have never been among such a professional class of people in my life. I am profoundly grateful for everyone at Roswell Park. They saved my life.
As you plan to protect your family and deal with the virus in this New Year, please resolve to get your cancer screenings. And if cancer is discovered, you can count on Roswell Park, a world class cancer hospital just around the corner.
Michael Caputo, of East Aurora, is a former aide to the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services.