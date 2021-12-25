Another Voice: In the new year, resolve to get your cancer screenings

It worked; screenings increased. One hundred days later, Roswell specialists used one of those machines I had rushed to the hospital to check me for Covid-19 as I arrived for metastatic cancer treatments. Thirty-five radiation sessions and several chemotherapy infusions later, I am cancer-free.

The irony was clear: I had helped organize a national campaign to encourage people to get their cancer check-ups, but I neglected to follow our own advice. Long days in Washington battling the pandemic made me think I was too busy. That arrogance nearly killed me.

Last year, on Thanksgiving Day, I was alone in a Roswell Park hospital bed. I didn’t feel thankful, but I was just days away from an end to treatments and would soon get the great news that Roswell experts had cured me. Every step of the way, they were carefully mindful of coronavirus countermeasures. Importantly, they made sure I was vaccinated.

I have never been among such a professional class of people in my life. I am profoundly grateful for everyone at Roswell Park. They saved my life.

As you plan to protect your family and deal with the virus in this New Year, please resolve to get your cancer screenings. And if cancer is discovered, you can count on Roswell Park, a world class cancer hospital just around the corner.

Michael Caputo, of East Aurora, is a former aide to the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services.