By now, most Buffalonians have heard the news that for nearly eight years, fluoride has not been added to Buffalo’s drinking water. This was a very shocking revelation and one that has led to many questions about oral health.

Since 1957, fluoride has been added to Buffalo’s drinking water. This additive is critical for preventing cavities, which are the most common chronic disease in children.

Fluoride has been studied and tested extensively, and – rest assured – is proven to be effective and safe.

In fact, statistics demonstrate that cities and municipalities without fluoride in the drinking water have residents with more cavities. The simple act of drinking fluoridated water can help make teeth stronger.

Cavities are like dominoes: A small cavity will grow larger, causing the need for it to be removed, and the decayed portion of the tooth needs to be filled. Based on the size of the cavity, fillings can be large and sometimes require extensive restorations such as caps or crowns.

Unfortunately, most cavities go undetected and, especially in the early stages, can only be diagnosed by a dentist. So, the goal is to stop cavities from ever forming. Fluoridated water helps with that goal.

Along with decay and some very bad toothaches, cavities can cause infections that can spread from the mouth to the rest of the body. When cavities extend to the inner-most portion of the teeth, where the nerves are located, even more extensive treatments, such as root canals, are required.

In the worst-case scenarios, teeth can’t be saved and must be removed.

For some residents, including children, fluoridated water (besides brushing and flossing twice daily) is the only dental care they routinely get. Therefore, it is imperative to get fluoride back in Buffalo’s drinking water as soon as possible.

In our discussions with the City of Buffalo and The Water Department, the process of adding fluoride back should begin in May and be fully completed by the end of June. On behalf of all who live in Buffalo, including our dental patients and the Western New York oral health community, we truly hope this is the case.

During this uncertain time, it’s important for people to consult with their dentists to discuss other ways of preventing cavities. There are additional means of preventing cavities, including using supplemental fluoride, which only dentists can prescribe. It is critical to double down on cavity prevention while Buffalo’s water remains without fluoride.

If you do not have a dentist, our society will be happy to help you establish one. As always, it is imperative to maintain good dental hygiene.

Joshua Hutter, DDS, FICD is President, Eighth District Dental Society.