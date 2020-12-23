Another Voice: In season of giving, remember our not-for-profits

We’re in the midst of a festive holiday season. It is not only a time for getting together with family and friends – which will sadly be curtailed this year – but also a time to give gifts. May I suggest some people to put on your list?

Isn’t it ironic that the word holiday is derived from the middle English meaning “holy day?” What was a religious celebration is now a celebration of consumerism. The health of the economy is measured by how much retail sales beat last year.

For many people, this is not the way they look at the season. For some of us, this is still a season to give thanks and to give to others.

On your gift list, please consider the not-for-profit organizations. These groups fill a gap in our community that private business and government agencies do not cover, providing goods and services that enrich the quality of life in our community.

I am privileged to be the president of the board of two local NFPs and have been involved with many others. This special season is important to us, because we appeal to our friends and the general public for support of our work. We hope that those we reach out to will be generous in the spirit of the season.