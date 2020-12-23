Another Voice: In season of giving, remember our not-for-profits

We’re in the midst of a festive holiday season. It is not only a time for getting together with family and friends – which will sadly be curtailed this year – but also a time to give gifts. May I suggest some people to put on your list?
Isn’t it ironic that the word holiday is derived from the middle English meaning “holy day?” What was a religious celebration is now a celebration of consumerism. The health of the economy is measured by how much retail sales beat last year.
For many people, this is not the way they look at the season. For some of us, this is still a season to give thanks and to give to others.
On your gift list, please consider the not-for-profit organizations. These groups fill a gap in our community that private business and government agencies do not cover, providing goods and services that enrich the quality of life in our community.
I am privileged to be the president of the board of two local NFPs and have been involved with many others. This special season is important to us, because we appeal to our friends and the general public for support of our work. We hope that those we reach out to will be generous in the spirit of the season.
Not-for-profits in our community are constantly in need of three things: time, talent and treasure. They need your time as a volunteer, preferably on a regular, ongoing basis. Not that a one-time event is insignificant; a not-for-profit is grateful for any involvement whatsoever.
The contribution of talent of your special skills on an ongoing basis provides a service that the not-for-profit might otherwise have to pay for. Lastly, of course, is the contribution of money to help that organization do its work.
Your mailbox is stuffed right now with envelopes from all kinds of groups with their year-end appeals. How do you decide which to choose? During the pandemic, we’re asked to support local businesses; extend that practice to supporting local not-for-profits.
You may think that we give plenty. After all, we’re the City of Good Neighbors, right? The National Service website tracks what percentage of individuals volunteer to an organization.
Of the top 50 metros, Buffalo (23.2%) ranks 48th while neighboring Rochester ranks second with nearly twice the rate of volunteering (45.6%).
According to the Chronicle of Philanthropy, Buffalo’s average percentage of income given to charity is 26% less than metros of similar size. Both statistics reveal the City of Good Neighbors lags behind the nation.
Come on Buffalo – we can do better than this. Please buy less and give more.
Larry Brooks is president of the Buffalo diocesan council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the oldest continuously active charity in Western New York.