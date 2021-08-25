Another Voice: In-person classrooms are the best incubators for learning

The Dalai Lama is absolutely right when he reminds us that “when educating the minds of our youth, we must not forget to educate their hearts.”
Our parents and students want our educational institutions to provide a safe, rich and creative classroom environment where kids can learn and grow. This cannot happen when students are isolated and concealed behind a computer screen. Remote learning is not effective or healthy for kids.
It is unfortunate that a parent group in Buffalo is trying to convince their Board of Education to offer remote learning for students. They claim that remote learning worked last year in the face of the Covid pandemic and some kids may want to continue to learn virtually.
Last year, this same group heavily criticized Buffalo for being the only school district regionally that did not have in-person or hybrid models for their students. Now, it wants remote options for all kids.
Remote instruction was a survival strategy that educators and parents adopted to try to keep students connected with curricular content while preventing widespread Covid infections. This model may have to be used this year, if and only if a child is medically compromised and the family physician has determined that the child should not be exposed to a larger school setting. Our districts have always offered home instruction programs for those students that cannot attend classes. These are rare and unique exceptions and should never be the norm.
It is abundantly clear now that there is absolutely no equitable substitute for face-to-face learning with students. Our online learning efforts last year provided an adequate Band-Aid to get us through the crisis. However, the intrinsic spark that jump-starts learning – created by the social interaction between students and teachers – was, until now, taken for granted. Teachers are acutely aware of how important it is to foster in-person reciprocal role relationships.
The daily structure and routine of our classroom environment create a socially safe, secure and comfortable setting for kids to risk, explore and grow socially and academically. Online learning took that away. We feel it and it is sad.
After being out of school for months, some students may be nervous about returning. Frankly, most students and teachers feel a little nervous excitement whenever we start a new school year. But this is not a reason to stay home. Students thrive when they can work and share with each other in our classrooms.
Aside from our subject matter, essential skills like cooperation, problem solving, listening, verbal communication and creativity are all fostered in school and not online. We truly want to educate both the hearts and minds of our students.
Peter Stuhlmiller, a social studies teacher in Kenmore-Tonawanda, is president of the Kenmore Teachers Association.