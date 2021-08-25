Another Voice: In-person classrooms are the best incubators for learning

The Dalai Lama is absolutely right when he reminds us that “when educating the minds of our youth, we must not forget to educate their hearts.”

Our parents and students want our educational institutions to provide a safe, rich and creative classroom environment where kids can learn and grow. This cannot happen when students are isolated and concealed behind a computer screen. Remote learning is not effective or healthy for kids.

It is unfortunate that a parent group in Buffalo is trying to convince their Board of Education to offer remote learning for students. They claim that remote learning worked last year in the face of the Covid pandemic and some kids may want to continue to learn virtually.

Last year, this same group heavily criticized Buffalo for being the only school district regionally that did not have in-person or hybrid models for their students. Now, it wants remote options for all kids.