Another Voice: Important '30 by 30' legislation can boost New York's environmental efforts

As 2022 winds down, I am proud of the strides New Yorkers have taken to protect the environment and address the escalating effects of global warming, including the overwhelming passage of a $4.2 billion environmental bond act. But work remains to address the rapid loss of wildlife habitat occurring in New York and around the globe. A new conservation goal for New York – conserving 30% of land and water by 2030 – is widely supported by local stakeholders, as part of a global effort to protect biodiversity.

Scientists who are alarmed by the rapid loss of plants and animals happening around the world established this goal. Research findings show that human survival depends on protecting and restoring at least 30% of land and water.

Every person depends on a healthy environment for the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat. But these life-giving resources face serious and escalating risks including disappearing habitat, deadly diseases and extreme weather. Our lakes, rivers and bays are polluted. Our forests are being lost to development and struggling to regenerate. If we don’t protect and improve the health of our natural resources, we are at risk.

In response to these alarming findings, there is a national and international “30 by 30” initiative to stop rapid habitat loss. As we often do, New York can lead the way on this issue. Legislation passed by the State Legislature and delivered to the governor would create a statewide conservation plan aimed at achieving “30 by 30” in New York, contributing to the national goal through a collaborative process among tribes, farmers, fishers, ranchers, hunters, forest owners, conservation organizations, public agencies and other stakeholders. The law would bolster collaborative efforts to conserve the waterways where we swim and fish; the farms that grow food; the forests that provide habitat; the sources of our drinking water; and the places New Yorkers rely on for jobs, adventure and solace.

By establishing a state 30 by 30 goal, Gov. Kathy Hochul can enable state agencies, local governments and community organizations to increase the pace of conservation work in New York. Complementary to the state’s significant investments in climate and clean energy programs, a 30 by 30 goal can help weave together existing strategies and build upon past successes. Enacting this legislation will expand access to parks and preserves, protect food supplies, strengthen local economies and improve the health of our forests, farms, lakes, rivers and ocean.

The Nature Conservancy urges Hochul to sign “30 by 30” legislation and create a new vision for conservation in New York.

Jessica Ottney Mahar is policy and strategy director of the Nature Conservancy in New York.