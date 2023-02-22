This past year, a 3-year-old Guatemalan child, forced into deportation proceedings, had to plead her case alone in Buffalo’s immigration court. Unfortunately, this occurrence is not uncommon. Our legal system demands that all persons in immigration proceedings argue their cases as individuals, no matter their ages, language capabilities or ability to afford attorneys. It’s an issue that gets to the very heart of the injustice in our immigration legal system, one that the passage of the Access to Representation Act could remedy.

Legal representation is the cornerstone of our democracy, but far too many New Yorkers are excluded from this fundamental right. Immigrants who face deportation are not guaranteed a right to legal counsel; instead, those who can’t afford to hire attorneys are forced to defend themselves against trained government lawyers. New York has the chance to be a leader across the country by passing the Access to Representation Act this year, guaranteeing access to legal representation in deportation proceedings and ensuring due process for all.

Our city has grown for the first time in 70 years thanks to the immigrants and refugees who now call Buffalo home. In fact, Buffalo is an epicenter for all of New York State’s immigration court proceedings, home to the immigration court for everyone north of the Hudson Valley. As people come to Buffalo in their fight to stay in New York, local legal service providers are incredibly strained as they help people navigate our complicated court system.

Coupled with court backlogs and slow processing times from the pandemic, the high volume means that immigration cases have continued to take up more time and capacity for legal service providers. This crisis has meant that more people are left without access to legal representation, depriving them of critical support as they seek to build better lives for themselves and their families in New York.

Legal service providers are already at a breaking point, and the Access to Representation Act would provide crucial and transformative investments in the legal community of Buffalo. Furthermore, it would give the immigrants and children who call New York home a fighting chance to stay in their communities, as people with legal representation are up to 10 times more likely to win their cases.

The Access to Representation Act is an investment in New York’s workforce and our local legal ecosystem, helping ensure that Buffalo service providers can adequately grow, keeping New York families and our local economies thriving. People and families facing deportation can’t afford to wait any longer – it’s time to establish Buffalo and New York State as leaders in providing justice for immigrants by passing the Access to Representation Act this year.

Murad Awawdeh is Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition; Gretchen Gonzalez is CEO of the ECBA Volunteer Lawyers Project.