Another Voice: If the politicians won’t protect us, we can still save lives

On May 14 on the east side of Buffalo, a white male, who had posted racist intentions on the internet, dressed in tactical gear, including a bullet proof vest, armed with an illegally modified AR-15 assault rifle and live steaming the event on social media, opened fire at a Jefferson Avenue Tops Market, killing at 10 innocents and wounding three others. All the victims were dead at the scene and none could be saved. But this is not always the case.

At the mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017, 58 victims died of gunshot wounds. The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner has determined estimated that 80% of the fatalities could have been saved with Stop the Bleed techniques.

The No. 1 cause of accidental death after blunt injury is bleeding. With three quick actions – call 911, find the bleeding site and compress/apply pressure – you can be trained to save a life. And when indicated, you can be trained to apply a combat application tourniquet.

Ironically, May is National Stop the Bleed month. Launched in October 2015, Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call to action by the American College of Surgeons. It is intended to cultivate grass-roots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. The ACS’s Committee on Trauma is leading the effort to save lives by teaching the civilian population to provide vital initial response to stop uncontrolled bleeding in emergency situations.

The ACS’s Stop the Bleed website has become the leading portal for bleeding control information. Group training takes about 90 minutes and is free. After you are trained, you will have a unique skill set that may help save a life. If you have a group of 15 to 30 people that is interested in receiving Stop the Bleed Training, please contact Dr. Philip Glick (glicklab@buffalo.edu) or Dr Iris Danziger (danzigermd@aol.com); please place Stop the Bleed in subject line. Vaccinated and boosted groups are preferred and masks during training will be required.

After every mass shooting there is a public outcry for bans on assault weapon and tactical gear sales to civilians. President Biden stated that a main motivation for him running for president in 2017 was to prevent another Sandy Hook mass shooting. In 2022, there have already been about 192 mass shootings in the United States. But if politicians won’t limit the sales of tactical gear and assault weapons to civilians, we at least can be better prepared to save the lives of innocent victims.

Philip L Glick, M.D., is a Professor of Surgery at the University at Buffalo. Iris Danziger, M.D. is a clinical assistant professor of otolaryngology at UB. Both are ACS-certified Stop the Bleed trainers.