Another Voice: Hydrogen causes more problems than it would solve

“Oh the humanity.”

These infamous words, prompted by the horrific inferno when the Hindenburg zeppelin caught fire in 1937, come to mind every time we hear the word hydrogen. Shortly after that disaster, hydrogen airships, once hailed as a transformative transportation innovation, were relegated to the scrapheap of history. Today, hydrogen poses a larger, albeit indirect, threat to humanity.

Here are the major problems with hydrogen: Hydrogen is the universe’s smallest molecule, and as such, it is difficult and costly to contain, transport, store. Hydrogen is highly explosive (remember the Hindenburg). Hydrogen is a greenhouse gas with more than 10 times the atmospheric warming potential of carbon dioxide. Hydrogen, even in small amounts, causes steel and other metals to become brittle and crack, making the idea of hydrogen blending with gas in pipelines extremely foolhardy (imagine those tiny hydrogen molecules as ping pong balls bouncing around in the spaces between the large basketball sized metal atoms).

Although so-called “green hydrogen” is made using wind and solar power, this is not a major source of hydrogen. Far more prevalent are so-called “blue hydrogen” and “gray hydrogen,” which are made from fossil fuels and are worse for the climate than coal or gas! Running hydrogen into homes for heating, cooking and appliances would require replacement of furnaces, boilers, hot water heaters, stoves, etc., with new ones that can burn gas blended with hydrogen – this is an enormous expense homeowners would pay, with no benefit to them whatsoever.

In spite of all the fatal flaws of hydrogen, fossil fuel lobbyists and utilities such as National Grid continue to push hydrogen as a climate solution, causing what is perhaps the worst harm of all, the opportunity cost. If money is poured into hydrogen demonstration projects and hydrogen retrofits of existing infrastructure, we lose the time and resources we need to devote now to the proven decarbonization strategy – that is being embraced around the world – electrification.

New York’s Climate Action Council is finalizing the scoping plan that will set into motion New York’s decarbonization strategy. What New York does matters. If we were a country, we’d be the world’s 10th largest economy. As the Hochul administration and the Climate Action Council near the end of their deliberations, we ask them to reject distractions and false solutions and keep their eyes on the prize: a plan that really cuts greenhouse gases – for the sake of humanity.

Bill Nowak is with Sierra Club Niagara Group; Lisa Marshall is with New Yorkers for Clean Power.