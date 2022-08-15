Another Voice: Hydro, solar, wind and geothermal can meet our energy needs

As the reduction of Russia’s fossil-fuels threatens the world and the lives of those most directly impacted in the Ukraine, it is timely to ask, “Can renewable energy supply all our energy needs and finally release us from our dependency on fossil fuels?”

Thankfully, the answer is a resounding “Yes! Many times over.”

Dr. Richard Perez of SUNY Atmospheric Sciences recently released “Update 2022 – A fundamental look at supply side energy reserves for the planet.” The peer reviewed-study finds that wind energy alone could provide up to five times more energy than we need, while the solar energy that hits the earth annually can generate as much as 27 times more power than the world consumes.

“Update” also shows that covering just 0.22% of the continental U.S. with photovoltaics would be sufficient to meet the energy demand of the entire world. According to the study, putting solar on half the rooftops and siting it along existing transmission line rights-of-way would create 1.6 times the amount of energy we need. In fact, placing solar panels on land used for energy crops would generate 15 to 20 times more energy than the potential biomass yield. In New York, the cheapest source of electricity is hydro power. New York uses some of this inexpensive energy as an economic development tool to attract or retain businesses. The fundamental reality of renewable energy is that when we build and maintain the infrastructure, the water flows, resulting in cheap power. The same is true for when the wind blows and the sun shines.

The earth has been absorbing nearly half of the solar energy for billions of years, so geothermal energy – the “heat beneath our feet” – is the most efficient and environmental way to heat and cool our buildings.

“Update 2022” compares the energy reserves of finite energy sources vs. renewable sources. The amount of annual solar energy compared to the total of all fossil fuels is staggering.

Former Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Sheikh Zaki Yamani coined the phrase “The Stone Age didn’t end because of a lack of stones.” It’s time to put an end to petroleum-funded atrocities and fossil-fueled propaganda once and for all. The energy we need is all around us, in the air, water, earth and sun. We have the technology, and the cost-savings have been proven many times over (even before fossil fuel prices started spiking again).

Together, we can end the Flintstone Age and move civilization into the 21st century. We’ll not only end the reigns of power-hungry despots – we’ll address the climate crisis, create millions of clean energy jobs and foster a prosperous, just and sustainable society. And we’ll save money doing it.

Ron Kamen is founder and CEO of EarthKind Energy Consulting and Eva Hoskin is Executive Director, United Solar Energy Supporters.