Another Voice: How do schools move ahead in the midst of a pandemic?

All of these complex dynamics have occurred in a heated and politicized climate.

So, how do schools find their way forward? How do we tend to the garden in the midst of a tempest?

Though our schools cannot ignore the many obstacles put upon them by the pandemic, they nonetheless must refocus attention on what matters most: the students. Of course, we want to make sure our schools are healthy and safe, but we must also keep students engaged, excited and learning.

After two full years of pandemic, each school has gained expertise and cultivated relationships with professionals to help determine how and when their community should move forward. When can a school community be together in one space again? Should our early learners wear face masks all day? How do we introduce a return to normal to students who only know the pandemic response?

In the end, schools must have agency over their own decisions. Every school community is different, and as we’ve seen for the last two years, schools need to be able to pivot quickly. When schools can prioritize the needs of their students and have the authority to build their pandemic responses around those needs, Froebel’s “children’s garden” will thrive in the ongoing storm of the pandemic.

Ryan Kimmet, Ed.D., is head of school at Elmwood Franklin School, an independent pre-K to eighth-grade school.