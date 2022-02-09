Another Voice: How do schools move ahead in the midst of a pandemic?

Friedrich Froebel founded the first kindergarten, roughly translating to “a garden for children,” in 1837. He described students like flowers in the garden: “They are varied and need care, but each is beautiful alone and glorious when seen in the community of peers.” It is, of course, the teachers who do the challenging and inspiring.
Nearly 200 years later, Froebel’s image still holds. Our schools are fragile and critically important ecosystems. With the ongoing and ever-evolving Covid-19 pandemic still placing strains on our teachers and administrators, it is increasingly challenging for schools to facilitate the growth and development of each student.
As a head of school, I have seen how teaching in the pandemic has required numerous non-teaching skills. Our teachers have navigated and enforced constantly changing requirements and guidance from local, state and federal health departments, some of which conflict with one another. They have paid close attention to students’ distancing and materials. They have sprayed, wiped and disinfected every classroom surface. They have learned about the types of masks and how to fit them on students’ faces. They have become vigilant about the sniffles and other cold-like symptoms they wouldn’t have worried much about two years ago. On top of all that, our teachers have needed to increase their focus on their students’ mental health.
All of these complex dynamics have occurred in a heated and politicized climate.
So, how do schools find their way forward? How do we tend to the garden in the midst of a tempest?
Though our schools cannot ignore the many obstacles put upon them by the pandemic, they nonetheless must refocus attention on what matters most: the students. Of course, we want to make sure our schools are healthy and safe, but we must also keep students engaged, excited and learning.
After two full years of pandemic, each school has gained expertise and cultivated relationships with professionals to help determine how and when their community should move forward. When can a school community be together in one space again? Should our early learners wear face masks all day? How do we introduce a return to normal to students who only know the pandemic response?
In the end, schools must have agency over their own decisions. Every school community is different, and as we’ve seen for the last two years, schools need to be able to pivot quickly. When schools can prioritize the needs of their students and have the authority to build their pandemic responses around those needs, Froebel’s “children’s garden” will thrive in the ongoing storm of the pandemic.
Ryan Kimmet, Ed.D., is head of school at Elmwood Franklin School, an independent pre-K to eighth-grade school.