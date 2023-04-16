Every city in America is grappling with how to bring back commercial and cultural energy to downtown city centers that left during Covid and has not returned. When the new district maps take effect in 2024, most of downtown Buffalo will be part of the Fillmore District. Downtown Buffalo had been struggling even before Covid-19, but now we have a great opportunity to revive our central business district — if we get creative.

The downtown space is a reflection of the city’s overall vitality. The recipe is a dense, walkable urban core with a variety of economic activity. Mixed-income housing is a key ingredient to that recipe.

It is a mistake to think of downtown as only a space for tourists and 9-to-5 office workers. Downtown has to entice people who want to live there for all it offers. We have to make housing cooperatives, affordable apartments and owner-occupied residences all available. The physical, economic and cultural foundation to retain residents and invite visitors has to be there. Strengthening and expanding our public transportation infrastructure will make downtown even more accessible.

Downtown Buffalo already has the built environment and foundation to thrive. Local leaders should explore incentives for converting unused office space into housing or commercial retail. Preserving, adapting and reusing historic buildings is essential to this revitalization. No doubt, workplace flexibility is a reality of the modern economy. Business owners have to find a way to lure office workers back into the office, for at least a couple days a week. Desirable amenities downtown make that easier.

If we focus on building residency downtown, we attract employers and stir economic output that increases our tax revenues we use to improve our services and enhance every neighborhood in the City of Buffalo. Start by providing the basics: grocery stores, pharmacies and retail. Boutique shops, restaurants and entertainment are all positive spinoffs of a strong commercial hub.

The tangible components of a successful downtown are well established. But we know the nucleus of a city is more than that. Downtown should be a welcoming, inclusive place that instills pride in our city. It should reinforce our values and identity. It is where every resident can both offer and find something unique that contributes to our civic fabric. Downtowns are the epicenter of creativity and vibrancy.

Restoring downtown Buffalo will not be a quick or easy task with a silver bullet solution. This is a project that demands a clear vision and a lot of folks — developers, business leaders, elected officials and nonprofits — working collaboratively over the long-term. We will have to marry proven strategies for success with outside-the-box thinking to build a city center that thrives well beyond our lifetime. Downtown’s prosperity will belong to all of us.

Mitch Nowakowski is councilmember for the Fillmore District.