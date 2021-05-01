Another Voice: Hospitality industry is primed for a rebirth

It was a year we would rather forget. For the hospitality industry, it was a year of turmoil, frustration and fear as an unprecedented public health crisis turned our lives upside down. Seemingly overnight, every assumption, every standard, every rule of thumb that guided our strategic thinking and sales and marketing activities was rendered moot – leaving the region’s hospitality industry looking for answers in a world overrun by new and disorienting questions.

While our industry faced daunting and debilitating hardships in 2020, it was also a time of creativity and ingenuity. Necessity, it’s been said, is the mother of invention. That maxim was put to the test in 2020 and the people of Buffalo responded. Restaurants reinvented themselves overnight. Arts organizations rose to the challenge and found new ways to bring performers and audiences together. Our museums found socially distanced solutions to hosting visitors. And we learned that this generation has the kind of resilience, patience and perseverance that saw previous generations through crises of their own.