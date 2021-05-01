Another Voice: Hospitality industry is primed for a rebirth

It was a year we would rather forget. For the hospitality industry, it was a year of turmoil, frustration and fear as an unprecedented public health crisis turned our lives upside down. Seemingly overnight, every assumption, every standard, every rule of thumb that guided our strategic thinking and sales and marketing activities was rendered moot – leaving the region’s hospitality industry looking for answers in a world overrun by new and disorienting questions.
While our industry faced daunting and debilitating hardships in 2020, it was also a time of creativity and ingenuity. Necessity, it’s been said, is the mother of invention. That maxim was put to the test in 2020 and the people of Buffalo responded. Restaurants reinvented themselves overnight. Arts organizations rose to the challenge and found new ways to bring performers and audiences together. Our museums found socially distanced solutions to hosting visitors. And we learned that this generation has the kind of resilience, patience and perseverance that saw previous generations through crises of their own.
There’s no playbook for coping with and recovering from a global pandemic. Destinations across North America are all in uncharted territory as we attempt to find a path that will return our hotels, restaurants, attractions and events to the stability they knew pre-Covid. We all continue to hope for the best – that the vaccines are effective and widely dispensed – and that travel will once again be an activity we all engage in for entertainment, excitement and pleasure.
It’s important to remember that Buffalo has come through tough times before and to remind ourselves that before the pandemic the region was undergoing the kind of resurgence that hadn’t been seen in generations. Publications like The New York Times and Lonely Planet were buzzing about our parks, our grain elevators, our waterfront and our food. The secret was out. Then the pandemic forced us to absorb a terrifying blow and setback to the great progress we’ve made in recent years.
But look around and you’ll see the region’s revival continues. The Longshed at Canalside will soon be open to visitors. As will the Buffalo Heritage Carousel. A Ferris wheel is being added to the many attractions at RiverWorks. The Outer Harbor continues to evolve as an outdoor recreation mecca.
Steel will be going up on the Albright-Knox expansion later this spring. Black Rock’s Chandler Street continues to reinvent itself with the addition of the Tappo Day Club. And the lights are on once again at the Statler and Seneca One.
These are just some of the reasons Travel & Leisure magazine put Buffalo on its list of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021. That breeze you feel is the wind gathering at our back once again.
Patrick Kaler is president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.