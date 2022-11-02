Another Voice: Hospice and home care provide patient comfort and caregiver relief

In the midst of autumn’s beauty and anticipation of the holidays, November is also designated as Hospice, Palliative Care and Home Care Month. It’s an opportunity to recognize health care professionals who are immersed every day in providing care, care management and support services to improve quality of life for Western New Yorkers.

This year’s theme, “It’s About How You Live,” illustrates how optimism can prevail for individuals, caregivers and health care providers when pursuing the best options and outcomes during serious illnesses.

Hospice provides comfort care and symptom management for patients and caregiver relief for families dealing with terminal illness. It allows for physical, emotional and spiritual services for up to six months and is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs and most insurance plans. Anyone can make a referral; families don’t have to wait for a physician.

Physicians, nurses, social workers, counselors, aides and volunteers work diligently to optimize the individualized care plan for every patient to maximize precious time. Families that have experienced the extensive support often encourage others to call sooner. Even when individuals are not ready to elect the hospice benefit, nurses will follow up regularly to assess their condition and future eligibility.

Palliative care has proven effective for cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure, dementia and neurological disorders. If daily activities become too overwhelming, contacting a provider presents options to services and community resources to reduce suffering.

It can be challenging to navigate the health care system when people are dealing with serious issues, especially if they are isolated. The need for specialist appointments when faced with other social or financial obstacles can compound the stress. Nurses, social workers and spiritual counselors can address concerns through consultations and are available day and night to help prevent patients from going to the emergency room.

Home care offers a variety of career options to address the daily living activity and medical equipment needs of people with chronic conditions and progressive diseases. Services are designed to keep people active, stable and happy in their homes for as long as possible.

The ultimate goals for hospice, palliative care and home care professionals are to provide comfort whenever needed throughout an illness, while alleviating caregiver fatigue. This month we pay tribute to those who devote their careers to helping people who are struggling with difficult medical circumstances.

Liam O’Mahony is the Director of Communications for The HomeCare Partners in Lockport.