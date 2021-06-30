Another Voice: Hope for taming climate change lies in the ocean

In New York, we are familiar with the threat of climate change from the heat waves we’ve experienced in the past few months.
March broke the record for the second year in a row with its high temperatures, three of those days being in the 70s. We join too many Americans who have a painfully direct understanding of how vulnerable our health, safety and economy are to the forces of a changing climate, be it from hurricanes, extreme temperatures, wildfires or rising seas.
We are facing a climate emergency. We must act now, and we must use every tool at our disposal. One of the most powerful sources of solutions is right in front of us, covering over 70% of the planet: our ocean. At the conclusion of National Ocean Month in June, we celebrated the ocean climate solutions the Biden administration has already put forward, but also recognize how far we still have to go.
Scientists have extensively documented the toll climate change is taking on the ocean. But the ocean is not just a victim – it’s also a powerful source of solutions, with the potential to provide a fifth of the annual cuts of greenhouse gas emissions needed to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.
That is why 2021 has been a year of hope – hope that we will see ocean climate solutions adopted on a federal level. In President Biden’s first months in office, there has been an incredible flurry of action related to the ocean. The administration is working to scale up ocean-based renewable energy such as offshore wind; invest in ocean and climate science, restoration, and resilience; prioritize justice in ocean and climate decisions; and set a crucial goal to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030 with input from tribes, local officials, fishermen and other stakeholders.
Congress is also taking action through legislation such as the Ocean-Based Climate Solutions Act, an ambitious and comprehensive bill to leverage the ocean as a climate solution. We are encouraged to see members like Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-Harlem, support these efforts. Congress is building on the growing recognition by the international community, scientists, policy experts and ocean advocates like the Inland Ocean Coalition Buffalo Chapter that we must make the ocean an important part of the climate solution.
We can create a climate-resilient future by protecting and restoring marshes and sea grasses that sequester carbon; promoting ocean health and resilience; scaling up offshore wind energy while phasing out offshore drilling; and sustainably managing our fisheries. With leadership from President Biden and from our elected Congress, we can achieve all of these goals and more.
This is important to me because the influence of the surrounding bodies of water in Buffalo leads to winters consisting of extremely cold temperatures and hot summers. These patterns are expected to shift due to climate change, causing more frequent and intense rain storms and an additional 7 inches of rain by 2100.
We’re counting on Rep. Brian Higgins to join the effort to advance ocean climate action and follow President Biden’s lead. The time for action is right now – before it’s too late.
Stephanie Krueger leads the Inland Ocean Coalition, Buffalo Chapter.