Another Voice: Hope for taming climate change lies in the ocean

In New York, we are familiar with the threat of climate change from the heat waves we’ve experienced in the past few months.

March broke the record for the second year in a row with its high temperatures, three of those days being in the 70s. We join too many Americans who have a painfully direct understanding of how vulnerable our health, safety and economy are to the forces of a changing climate, be it from hurricanes, extreme temperatures, wildfires or rising seas.

We are facing a climate emergency. We must act now, and we must use every tool at our disposal. One of the most powerful sources of solutions is right in front of us, covering over 70% of the planet: our ocean. At the conclusion of National Ocean Month in June, we celebrated the ocean climate solutions the Biden administration has already put forward, but also recognize how far we still have to go.

Scientists have extensively documented the toll climate change is taking on the ocean. But the ocean is not just a victim – it’s also a powerful source of solutions, with the potential to provide a fifth of the annual cuts of greenhouse gas emissions needed to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.