Another Voice: Hookless restroom stalls lack comfort, accessibility

The obsession began one snowy morning in late 2019 when I needed to use the bathroom at a local coffeehouse. I had already slogged my way through that familiar wet snow and had a computer bag, a purse and a coat with me.

Once I got in the individual stall, I looked around and found no hook anywhere on the door or wall. I was really frustrated and, although I could put my coat over the top of the door (it then fell off onto the wet, slippery floor), I had to put both the computer bag and my purse around my neck to keep them off the floor.

Like most people, I had faced this dilemma often, but this time I was determined to do something about it. The barista shrugged like “don’t ask me” when I told him of the need for a hook, so I called the owners of the coffeehouse directly. Within five minutes, I received a call assuring me that hooks would be put in immediately and that I should come back the next week to confirm they were there. I did and, voila, there was a shiny hook on the inside of the stall door.

I was exhilarated! I had made something happen in this world where we have so little control over anything that is important to us. Granted, it was a small thing, but not so small in the moment if you are a young parent with a diaper bag and purse, or a businessperson with a suit jacket and a briefcase or someone in a wheelchair.