Another Voice: Hookless restroom stalls lack comfort, accessibility

The obsession began one snowy morning in late 2019 when I needed to use the bathroom at a local coffeehouse. I had already slogged my way through that familiar wet snow and had a computer bag, a purse and a coat with me.
Once I got in the individual stall, I looked around and found no hook anywhere on the door or wall. I was really frustrated and, although I could put my coat over the top of the door (it then fell off onto the wet, slippery floor), I had to put both the computer bag and my purse around my neck to keep them off the floor.
Like most people, I had faced this dilemma often, but this time I was determined to do something about it. The barista shrugged like “don’t ask me” when I told him of the need for a hook, so I called the owners of the coffeehouse directly. Within five minutes, I received a call assuring me that hooks would be put in immediately and that I should come back the next week to confirm they were there. I did and, voila, there was a shiny hook on the inside of the stall door.
I was exhilarated! I had made something happen in this world where we have so little control over anything that is important to us. Granted, it was a small thing, but not so small in the moment if you are a young parent with a diaper bag and purse, or a businessperson with a suit jacket and a briefcase or someone in a wheelchair.
So, from that day on, I have been hyper aware of where there are – and are not – hooks in restaurants, health care settings and other public restrooms. Over the last 18 months, everyone I have told about this has commented that they can’t go into a restroom now without checking for a hook and how surprised they are that so many are hookless. They are particularly important for individuals who are disabled and need a reachable hook to make the bathroom accessible to them.
Individual awareness is an important piece of change, but collective action is necessary, too. So a small group of women is beginning a social media campaign in HOOKtober to get all public restrooms in Erie County hooked up. We will be urging people to share names and photos of restrooms they have visited that are already hooked up or are hookless and need a gentle reminder of the importance of such an inexpensive but critical customer necessity.
Please consider joining us. For more information, go to our Facebook group, hooksrus716, Instagram or Twitter at @hooksrus716 or email at hooksrus716@gmail.com.
Ann Monroe is former president and CEO of the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.