Another Voice: Honoring Father Nelson Baker, WNY’s No. 1 foster parent

Right now, more than 463,000 U.S. children and teens are part of the foster care system. That is a staggering number.
Through no fault of their own, these innocent young people were removed from their homes for various reasons: neglect, addiction, abuse or worse. They were taken from the only home they’ve ever known by unfamiliar faces. They were scared. They were crying. They were hurting. And, on top of all those raw emotions, they had no way of knowing what life had in store for them next. The trauma these kids have endured in their young lives is heartbreaking.
May is recognized as National Foster Care Month and, during it, we should celebrate every individual and group that works to positively affect children and youth in the traditional and emergency foster care systems: foster parents; kinship family members; case workers; child welfare professionals; mentors; medical professionals; and volunteers. Every one of these individuals plays a critical role in repairing the broken lives of children in desperate need of hope, love and support.
Decades ago, Father Nelson Baker welcomed hundreds of thousands of babies, young children and teenagers with open arms and without hesitation. Through the Protectory, Orphanage, and Infant Home, the man known by many as “Papa Baker,” provided a sanctuary for those in need. He provided food. He provided shelter. He provided education and vocational training. And, as his biography, appropriately titled “Father of the Fatherless,” noted, he provided “sports, summer camps, farm work, and various outings into Buffalo for picnics and special events to help soften strong-willed youth and round off the edges of sharp personalities.”
Today, his work continues. OLV Human Services’ foster care programs work with partnering agencies to continue Father Baker’s ministries by providing placement options for children entering or currently in the foster care system.
Our campus continues to welcome children in crisis through our emergency foster care cottage. We also work to identify and recruit foster families who can offer a loving place for children until they can be reunited with their birth family or a relative, or they are adopted.
Through it all, though, a harsh truth remains: there are so many young people in need.
During the month of May, I ask you to remember the thousands of kids in the foster care system and their struggles. And, if you are inspired by Western New York’s No. 1 foster father, the Venerable Nelson Baker, please consider volunteering or becoming a foster parent. Because the miracles you foster may make a huge difference.
Mary Swygert is chief clinical officer of OLV Human Services in Lackawanna.