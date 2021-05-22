Another Voice: Honoring Father Nelson Baker, WNY’s No. 1 foster parent

Right now, more than 463,000 U.S. children and teens are part of the foster care system. That is a staggering number.

Through no fault of their own, these innocent young people were removed from their homes for various reasons: neglect, addiction, abuse or worse. They were taken from the only home they’ve ever known by unfamiliar faces. They were scared. They were crying. They were hurting. And, on top of all those raw emotions, they had no way of knowing what life had in store for them next. The trauma these kids have endured in their young lives is heartbreaking.

May is recognized as National Foster Care Month and, during it, we should celebrate every individual and group that works to positively affect children and youth in the traditional and emergency foster care systems: foster parents; kinship family members; case workers; child welfare professionals; mentors; medical professionals; and volunteers. Every one of these individuals plays a critical role in repairing the broken lives of children in desperate need of hope, love and support.