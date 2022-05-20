Another Voice: Honor Kat Massey by advocating for effective gun control

In 2021, this paper ran an op-ed titled “Federal legislation must address gun issue.” Driven by personal anguish, the article was pointed in its ask: that the federal government enact extensive and comprehensive legislation to confront gun violence. The thoughtful author of this piece was beloved family member, community advocate and writer for the Buffalo Challenger, Katherine “Kat” Massey, who was one of the 10 people tragically killed in the mass shooting this past Saturday.

In the wake of such profound and senseless loss, it is all too easy to see the deep fissures, hatred and anger embedded in our society. However, we must not forget that we are more than that – we are also compassionate, resilient and resourceful. In the past few days, our city has demonstrated these higher virtues by coming together to provide funds for victims’ families, food for community members in need, grief counseling, and vigils to memorialize the lives lost.

In the days since, there have been denouncements of “replacement theory” and justifiably renewed calls of fighting the white supremacist ideology that underlies such hateful thinking. While related legislative actions should be taken, undoing racism poses an immense and less easily defined challenge. Getting to this place – where a white 18-year-old walked into a supermarket armed and intent on killing Black people – shows the deep history and prevalence of racism in America. Though the goal of dismantling white supremacy is essential, long-term work, something actionable that we must band together to fight for immediately is gun control.

David Frum wrote recently, “the crucial variable in mass shootings is not ideas but weapons.” I believe that speaking of the stain of racism without acknowledging the lax gun policy that allows hateful ideas to easily become devastating attacks is incomplete, and a disservice to the lives lost here.

Just as we have tacitly accepted the racism that permeates our country’s systems and geography, Americans have accepted that nowhere is safe from the threat of gun violence: movie theaters, nightclubs, church, yoga, music festivals, school, grocery stores. But it does not need to be this way.

I did not know Kat personally and will never get a chance to thank her for her work, or her words. But we can honor her by heeding her call for gun control and joining together to demand that our leaders enact legislation. Like Kat, I am an optimist. I envision a day when there are no more acts fueled by racism in America. I also see a day when no such acts of mass gun violence are possible – and that day could be tomorrow.

Nicole Capozziello is a doctoral student at the University at Buffalo School of Social Work and an organizer with the WNY chapter of the Campaign for Alternatives to Isolated Confinement.