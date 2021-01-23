Another Voice: Home care industry needs more government support

The home care industry is continually asked to reinvent itself without the benefit of consultation by, or knowing the goals of, the state. It is troubling that no conclusive results from past policies have been released publicly or shared with the industry, yet new policies continue to be imposed that have great potential to harm the industry and reduce access to the very care the article on advocates accurately portrays as crucial to New Yorkers.

Home care is the setting of choice for those needing services. Covid has shown this more acutely with residents in congregate care settings leaving to go home or wishing to do so, if only they had the appropriate resources to provide the support of the home care industry.

Data from certain counties indicates that the Covid mortality rate for home care recipients is a small fraction of what it is for nursing homes, or even private residences, and less than half of what it is for assisted living facilities. Patients do better at home.

Rather than developing and implementing policies that create obstacles and restrict access to home care, state policymakers charting a course for the future of long-term care in New York must feature home care prominently as the crown jewel of such a system.

Kathy Febraio is president and CEO of the New York State Association of Health Care Providers.