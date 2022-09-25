Another Voice: Hochul's emergency powers led to wasteful spending in New York

Now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has finally let the Covid-19 state of emergency expire, we can begin to assess the damage her inappropriate and unnecessary extensions of those powers had on our state. We know that when the balance of power is so clearly undermined, there are fiscal implications.

In reality, New York has not been in a state of emergency for many months, and that was clear to just about everyone outside of the governor’s political circle. The prolonged extension of emergency powers allowed Gov. Hochul to avoid critical checks on her administration. These extensions amounted to much more than mask mandates – they cost money. I believe it is vital we assess the toll those activities took.

Case in point: Gov. Hochul’s Department of Health was able to execute the purchase of $637 million worth of Covid-19 test kits well above market price from New Jersey-based Digital Gadgets without any oversight or competitive bidding. The test kits averaged $12.25 each, while other companies previously contracted with New York sold them for $5-$8. It’s widely known that Digital Gadgets recently gave $300,000 in campaign donations to the governor.

This leads to the question: How much money was wasted due to unchecked spending by this administration under the state of emergency? Recently, I penned a letter along with Assemblyman Ed Rath and other Republican colleagues to Assembly Democrats, calling for an immediate hearing regarding the budgetary impacts of this spending. Better than a hearing would be a full investigation into the governor’s dealings since taking office.

Making matters worse, this wasteful spending comes at a time when inflation is wreaking havoc on family budgets and businesses continue to struggle amid a toxic tax climate. Every dollar wasted by the state hurts already-struggling residents and businesses. In the midst of the worst inflation in 40 years, Joe Biden and Kathy Hochul continue to spend our money faster than it can be counted. New York taxpayers cannot afford, and should never be asked, to finance the governor’s political ambitions.

When you pair the financial implications with the disruption of normal state operations, one can begin to assess the damage done by these extensions to New York. Emergency powers are meant for true emergencies, and the indiscriminate declaration of such completely devalues and weakens their true usefulness.

Now that we have put this Covid-19 emergency behind us, we must begin to repair the unfortunate costs of the governor’s decisions. For these reasons, I am again calling for accountability and action.

New York State Assemblyman William A. Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) is Assembly Minority Leader.