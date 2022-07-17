Another Voice: Hochul won’t relent in stripping us of our rights

While New Yorkers were celebrating Independence Day and our freedom from tyranny, Kathy Hochul and Albany Democrats decided to attack our constitutional rights. This time, they managed to attack both the Second Amendment and the First Amendment by signing into law an egregious attempts to defy a Supreme Court decision handed down just a few weeks ago. The law completely ignores the decision, and renders millions of law-abiding New Yorkers defenseless anywhere New York defines as a “sensitive location.”

The irony here is that “sensitive locations” would be the first places armed and mentally ill criminals would attack, especially if they are aware firearms are forbidden in these locations. This makes many New Yorkers, young and old, sitting ducks in places where they work, study and worship.

This is a major feature in the Democrats’ plans to turn our neighborhoods and communities into wastelands of chaos. They’ve already flooded our streets with violent and career criminals, thanks to the disastrous bail reform legislation that’s been ravaging our communities. Now our unelected governor and the Democrats in Albany want to make sure you can’t defend yourself against skyrocketing crime and criminals who don’t get locked up.

As if the “sensitive location” charade wasn’t bad enough, the legislation also states that applications for firearm licenses will now require law-abiding New Yorkers to turn over all their social media accounts dating back three years. It’s not enough for Democrats to keep you defenseless – they want to make sure you’re voiceless, too. If you have anything bad to say about Kathy or the Democrat supermajority that runs New York, or publicly question Albany groupthink, will you be allowed to defend to yourself and your family? Don’t hold your breath.

Governor Hochul and the Albany Democrats, in their haste to satisfy their rabid gun-grabbing tendencies, managed to write up one of the most oppressive and blatantly unconstitutional laws ever put on the books. Even Adam Scott Wandt, a John Jay College public policy professor who supports gun control, said New York’s law is rushed and vague.

The unconstitutionality and the sloppiness of the legislation has moved me to personally file a lawsuit against Kathy Hochul and her Albany regime to challenge this law. I feel obligated to fight this overreach on behalf of the people of Western New York and the Southern Tier, regions that I’ve been proud to call home since I was born. I will personally fund this effort, pursue it to the very end and win. New York Democrats will not relent in their pursuit to strip us of all our inalienable rights, but neither will I in the fight to protect the rights of all New Yorkers.

Carl Paladino is a Republican candidate for Congress in NY-23.