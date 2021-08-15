Another Voice: Hochul transition can take lessons from N.J.

Andrew Cuomo was not the first governor to announce a resignation during the month of August.

Seventeen years ago, on Aug. 12, 2004, New Jersey Gov. James McGreevey made a similar announcement. McGreevey, who was married to a woman, announced that he was gay and had had an affair with a man and that he would resign from office.

At the time, I was deputy director of communications in the governor’s office, and I remained in that position through the transition to McGreevey’s successor, State Sen. Richard Codey. Although the circumstances were not identical to the issues that led to Cuomo’s resignation, the experience provides me with an informed perspective to view Kathy Hochul’s transition to New York State’s highest office.

Her first few steps have been good ones. Because of the magnitude of Cuomo’s announcement, it was important that she address New Yorkers quickly and provide assurances that the state is in good hands.

She did that just a day after the governor’s announcement. Her comments were brief and informal, but they set a tone for her administration. She introduced herself to New Yorkers who did not know her, and she reintroduced herself – in gubernatorial terms – to those already familiar with her career.