Another Voice: Hochul should sign the Puppy Mill Pipeline bill

With only weeks remaining in this legislative session year, there’s not much time left for the Puppy Mill Pipeline bill to be signed into law. This spring, the State Legislature voted overwhelmingly to shut down the “puppy mill pipeline” supply chain of mill-raised animals coming to New York pet stores. This bipartisan measure passed with 90% of legislators recognizing that this the only effective way to protect consumers from puppy mill abuse.

The Legislature was wise in recognizing that we can’t count on the United States Department of Agriculture and Markets (USDA) to address this problem. In fact, the USDA has failed enforce even minimal federal Animal Welfare Act standards and often allows large-scale breeders with serious violations to continually renew their federal licenses – even, in some cases, without site inspections. The federal government refuses to end this cruelty, so it’s up to New York to act and stop the pipeline into New York State.

Consumers in Western New York and across the state do not want to support the inhumane puppy mill industry. Hundreds of stores have stopped selling puppies and transformed into profitable pet supply stores. Businesses routinely reinvent themselves to stay relevant and pet stores are no different. Last year, consumers spent $123 billion on their pets and, according to the American Pet Products Association, less than 2% of that revenue comes from the sale of live animals – and only a small fraction of that percentage comes from puppy sales.

Shelters across New York are ready to help rebrand these stores as humane businesses by holding adoption events at their locations. Consumers build brand loyalty to stores that commit to adoption, shelters and rescues.

Dogs raised in these breeding facilities spend their lives in small, filthy cages, with little access to proper vet care, exercise and socialization. Public records reveal that the worst breeders continue selling directly to their pet store outlets here in New York. This legislation would end these sales and encourage stores to work with local shelters to showcase wonderful animals for adoption. Consumers would also continue to access purebred animals from responsible breeders, who have nothing to hide.

Gov. Hochul has shown a commitment to funding our state’s animal shelters. Thousands of New Yorkers have advocated to pass this sensible and popular legislation for years. It’s time to bring it over the finish line. We urge Gov. Hochul to please help our consumers, shelters and companion animals by signing this bill in to law without delay.

Cait Daly is CEO, Erie County SPCA Serving Erie County; Libby Post is Executive Director, New York State Animal Protection Federation.