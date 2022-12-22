Another Voice: Hochul should sign Grieving Families Act

The News’ editorial (“Hochul should evaluate criticism, but ultimately sign Grieving Families Act,” Dec. 19) is spot on in explaining the real world failures of New York’s 175-year-old wrongful death law.

The current law was hugely important in its day, but is in drastic need of updating. That’s why the legislation – currently pending before the Governor – passed with wide, bi-partisan support by the State Legislature in June.

As the editorial explained, the current law values the loss of a parent or stranger greater than that of a child because only economic damages can be considered by the courts, and children do not bring home paychecks. Equally disturbing is the fact that many surviving loved ones are denied justice entirely because of outdated, 19th century notions of what constitutes a family.

Families in Western New York have seen the real-world failures of the current law, most recently in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Following the murders, surviving loved ones discovered that the lives of people of color were devalued not just by a racist murderer, but also by the laws of our state. And, in one case, a woman learned that the loss of her soulmate and the father of her child is actually worthless under the law simply because her fiancée was killed before their wedding.

Although the Tops shooting laid bare the failures of the current law, insurers and other special interests have aggressively lobbied the Governor to water down or even veto the Grieving Families Act. In an attempt to mollify those critics, The News raises the prospect that instead of enabling judges and juries to do their jobs of reviewing the facts of each specific case, the law could be changed in the future to once again limit which surviving family members can seek justice.

More disturbingly, the editorial also raises the prospect that arbitrary caps could be placed on damages. Caps on damages are terrible policy and, thankfully, the framers of our state constitution agreed. As a former Judge of the New York State Court of Appeals, I have spent countless hours analyzing our state constitution to determine the intent of its framers. In this case, though, it’s not hard to determine. Since 1894, the state constitution has expressly prohibited caps on wrongful death claims.

Throughout my more than two decades as a judge, I saw far too many cases where families were denied justice because of the failures to reform this outdated law. Thankfully the Legislature has taken a critical step towards justice by passing the Grieving Families Act. The Governor should do the same and sign the legislation as it was adopted by the Legislature.

Eugene F. Pigott Jr. is a retired New York State Court of Appeals judge.