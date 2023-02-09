While they can, and do, come in all types of fact patterns, few things have a more devastating impact than a wrongful death – particularly for the grieving families of the dead.

Yet, for 176 years and counting – New York’s antiquated wrongful death law has fallen woefully short of bringing true justice to surviving family members of even the most outrageously wrongful death. Enacted prior to the Civil War, the New York wrongful death law has worked inequities against children, seniors, women and people of color for generations. Further, by so limiting the financial consequences wrongdoers have to pay, the law provides no deterrent to the negligent, reckless, intentional, unlawful and frequently outrageous conduct that cause wrongful deaths.

From last June until last week, a real solution was at the legislative hand of Gov. Kathy Hochul. As written and passed by overwhelming majorities of the New York Assembly (147-2) and Senate (57-6), the Grieving Families Act would no longer limit survivors to recovering only “pecuniary damages,” as the existing law does. “Pecuniary damages” means the loss of financial support the victim provided the survivors before their wrongful death. Survivors of children under 18, retired seniors and even most single adults with no children who make only enough to support themselves typically have no wrongful death claim at all under the existing law. The Grieving Families Act would have expanded the categories of recoverable damages to include grief or anguish caused by the wrongful death, loss of love, society, protection, comfort and companionship.

With simply an official signature of her approval, Hochul could have immediately and comprehensively implemented a long overdue modernization and humanization of New York’s ancient and wholly inadequate wrongful death law and brought real equitable civil justice to the wrongfully killed and their survivors.

A Western New York native, Gov. Hochul frequently references our beloved Buffalo Bills, and that sometimes, in the most important contests, you have to go into overtime and win the game with no time left on the clock. Well, we were there with the Grieving Families Act as the clock ticked toward midnight on Jan. 30, when the Act would expire. It would have been a fitting time and situation for the governor to deliver this long overdue victory to the grieving families of New York and the diverse coalition that persevered in their support for Hochul the candidate to ensure she became the first woman elected governor of this state.

But instead of making the certain winning play for those she professed to be her team, the governor chose to go “wide right,” and vetoed the Grieving Families Act.

It was another outrageously wrongful death for New York.

Shawn W. Carey has been an attorney practicing plaintiff side personal injury law in Western New York for more than 25 years. He is the current president of the Western Region Affiliate of the statewide New York State Trial Lawyers Association.