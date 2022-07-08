Another Voice: Hochul should approve moratorium on crypto-mining

Headlines are crowded with all examples of existential crises plaguing our country. Yellowstone National Park had to shut down for the first time in history. Other headlines blanketing papers that week reported extreme heat waves across the nation.

Climate change is here, yet government leaders still seem to favor wealthy corporate interests over climate action. Nowhere is this more apparent than New York, as Gov. Kathy Hochul refuses to commit to signing the first-in-the-nation crypto-mining moratorium bill.

The bill, passed by the State Legislature following a flood of support from grassroots activists, would put a two-year pause on new and renewed permits for fossil fuel power plants that want to start mining crypto. It would also require a thorough study of crypto-mining’s environmental effects. In the middle of a climate crisis, it’s obvious that we shouldn’t allow offline power plants to power back up and poison our air.

But at the same time, Hochul is taking money from out-of-state crypto billionaires. She might delay her decision about crypto-mining until the end of the year, putting those wealthy interests over New Yorkers and the planet.

Proof of cryptocurrency’s harmful impact on the environment is obvious and, like most injustices, disproportionately harms the poor, working class and people of color.

Bitcoin relies on what is called proof-of-work technology, in which “miners” compete against each other to validate transactions in an energy-guzzling process that, globally, adds up to as much greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere as the entire country of Argentina. Here in Western New York, after advocates and the community fought to end the environmental devastation of Tonawanda Coke, the North Tonawanda plant is the latest fossil fuel plant to come back online and threaten the climate. Crypto-mining isn’t even a job creator; the Greenidge Generation plant threatening the Finger Lakes, which just had its permits denied by the DEC, has only 48 employees. Compare that to the 60,000 jobs in the local agritourism economy.

People opposing the legislation are predominantly those who get paid by the crypto lobby, including the Koch brothers-funded Club for Growth – the same group boosting anti-abortion laws and Florida’s Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis. Boosters claim the “decentralized” currency will fix the racial wealth gap, conveniently ignoring the fact that Bitcoin’s wealth gap is wider than that of the U.S. dollar.

An ever-growing, powerful crypto lobby is fighting with local, grassroots climate activists. They have made their priorities and loyalties clear. Now it is the moment for Hochul to do the same.

India Walton was the Democratic nominee for Buffalo mayor in 2021.