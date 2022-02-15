Another Voice: Hochul’s vision for affordable housing is exactly what Buffalo deserves

With more than half of Buffalonians unable to afford their rent, the Queen City is facing a mounting housing crisis driven by a shortage of more than 31,000 affordable homes. Residents need real solutions – and fast.
Gov. Kathy Hochul is proving up to the task. In her recent executive budget proposal, she outlined a robust housing vision that could make a material difference for Buffalo and communities across the state: The innovative solutions underpinned by her multiyear housing plan would result in 100,000 new or preserved affordable homes over the next five years.
Despite Buffalo’s dearth of affordable housing, the city is a prime example of how smart urban planning can transform a community. Last September, for example, construction began at the site of a former school in the William-Emslie neighborhood that will convert the abandoned property into 47 units of affordable housing and 18 new single-family rental homes nearby. All 65 homes will be reserved for those making less than 60% of the area median income, and half will be set aside for veterans and military service-disabled individuals who are homeless.
The entire surrounding community will benefit. A New York State Association for Affordable Housing study found that every 100 new units of affordable housing generates $26 million in economic spending during construction and $10 million after construction is complete, with hundreds of jobs created in the process.
Projects like the School 75 Apartments are the foundation of Hochul’s five-year housing plan, which will make similar undertakings possible statewide. The plan dedicates $5 billion in capital annually for five years, providing the affordable housing industry with the predictability it needs.
Hochul’s budget advances a vision that will make homes not just affordable, but high quality. She’s calling for electrification of an additional 50,000 affordable homes with a plan to make another 1 million electrification-ready, which is in line with vital sustainable housing goals. What’s more, the governor’s ConnectALL initiative, which aims to bring reliable online access to underserved communities, dedicates $1 billion specifically to help close the broadband gap in affordable housing.
Making New York more affordable starts with strong leadership – and that is exactly what Hochul has demonstrated. The Legislature now needs to pick up the baton and make it happen. As the governor correctly noted, the state has a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to significantly improve the lives of New Yorkers – from Buffalo to Babylon – for generations to come. That is no less than Buffalonians, and New Yorkers everywhere, deserve.
Christopher Widelo is director of External Affairs for the New York State Association for Affordable Housing.