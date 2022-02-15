Another Voice: Hochul’s vision for affordable housing is exactly what Buffalo deserves

With more than half of Buffalonians unable to afford their rent, the Queen City is facing a mounting housing crisis driven by a shortage of more than 31,000 affordable homes. Residents need real solutions – and fast.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is proving up to the task. In her recent executive budget proposal, she outlined a robust housing vision that could make a material difference for Buffalo and communities across the state: The innovative solutions underpinned by her multiyear housing plan would result in 100,000 new or preserved affordable homes over the next five years.

Despite Buffalo’s dearth of affordable housing, the city is a prime example of how smart urban planning can transform a community. Last September, for example, construction began at the site of a former school in the William-Emslie neighborhood that will convert the abandoned property into 47 units of affordable housing and 18 new single-family rental homes nearby. All 65 homes will be reserved for those making less than 60% of the area median income, and half will be set aside for veterans and military service-disabled individuals who are homeless.