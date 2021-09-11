Another Voice: Hochul offers new opportunities for SUNY and New Yorkers

As she steps into the corner office, Gov. Kathy Hochul brings the promise of opportunity and reinvigoration to New York. This effort should begin with the State University of New York.

The past 18 months have been tumultuous for all New Yorkers. Yet for SUNY faculty and professional staff, these challenges were only made worse by the previous chief executive who put more emphasis on headlines than results. With Hochul leading the state, I believe that tide is about to change.

No single institution has a greater impact on New York than SUNY. More than just a world-class public university system, it’s the state’s largest employer, with members of United University Professions – the largest higher education union in the nation – working at 29 of its campuses across the state. For every dollar invested in SUNY, more than $8 is generated for our state’s economy.

But for the last decade, we’ve had a champion who spun a very public fantasy about his support for the system, while in reality, he systemically cut the financial support we desperately need.