Another Voice: Hochul offers new opportunities for SUNY and New Yorkers

As she steps into the corner office, Gov. Kathy Hochul brings the promise of opportunity and reinvigoration to New York. This effort should begin with the State University of New York.
The past 18 months have been tumultuous for all New Yorkers. Yet for SUNY faculty and professional staff, these challenges were only made worse by the previous chief executive who put more emphasis on headlines than results. With Hochul leading the state, I believe that tide is about to change.
No single institution has a greater impact on New York than SUNY. More than just a world-class public university system, it’s the state’s largest employer, with members of United University Professions – the largest higher education union in the nation – working at 29 of its campuses across the state. For every dollar invested in SUNY, more than $8 is generated for our state’s economy.
But for the last decade, we’ve had a champion who spun a very public fantasy about his support for the system, while in reality, he systemically cut the financial support we desperately need.
Instead of raising tuition and passing the buck to families to shoulder increasing costs – leaving our students with more student debt than at any time in the system’s history – the state must properly fund SUNY operations and live up to its responsibility as the steward of public higher education.
The shortsightedness of the previous administration was also laid bare by the Covid pandemic. Beginning in 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo routinely cut funding to SUNY hospitals in Brooklyn, Syracuse and Long Island, before the funding disappeared altogether in 2018. That’s more than $500 million in lost patient care and hospital funding immediately preceding the worst health crisis in a century.
Despite being understaffed and undersupplied, our thousands of frontline SUNY health care workers bravely battled the virus – with SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn designated as a Covid-only facility for months during the peak of the pandemic. But they were left unrecognized by the past administration. It’s time for these caregivers to finally be awarded the hazard pay they deserve for showing up day after day, saving their fellow New Yorkers’ lives.
SUNY hospitals, if well-funded, could be strong enough to lead the way in addressing and providing solutions for some of the state’s major health crises, including access to care in rural and urban communities and a reduction in maternal-infant mortality.
With Hochul at the helm, we know these once-impossible goals are within reach. A longstanding ally of both labor and our public universities, she is now in a position to work with us to renew, rebuild and modernize SUNY. Hochul is exactly the right leader, at the right time – especially for SUNY.
Fred Kowal is the president of United University Professions, the largest higher education union in the country, with members serving at 29 SUNY campuses across New York.