Another Voice: Hochul must improve state’s tech infrastructure

As Gov. Kathy Hochul settles into the most powerful seat in New York, she has vowed to do the one thing her recent gubernatorial predecessors have often failed to do: collaborate. This spoken commitment to partnerships draws hope for progress in an area in which collaboration is crucial – modernizing our painfully outdated technology infrastructure.
Throughout his 10-year term, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo focused very little energy into developing the digital underpinnings of New York. The status quo, largely unaltered since Y2K, did very little to spur widespread innovation or encourage technology companies to enter the marketplace. In many cases, it even discouraged growth that would have benefited millions of New Yorkers.
However, technologies ignored by the former governor for much of his tenure have proved essential for streamlining our everyday lives over the past year and a half. Old hardware systems set in place by 20th-century contracts have been outshone by smartphone applications used for vaccine passports and websites such as Find Services, which connected more than 100,000 New Yorkers to social services in its three-week pilot period. These programs demonstrated how new partnerships between government and industry can help better meet the needs of traditionally underserved residents and the community at large.
As an upstate native from a blue-collar family, Hochul is no stranger to the challenges faced by those who live well away from the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Access to critical services such as unemployment and the DMV remain nearly inaccessible in many of the state’s rural communities. Such issues have the potential for resolution through joint efforts between internet companies and state agencies such as the Office of Information Technology Services, but the legacy of Cuomo has left such institutions micromanaged, understaffed and struggling to expand the partnerships necessary to fuel economic growth.
If Hochul continues business as usual, smaller communities will eventually get left behind or fall victim to lackluster cybersecurity, low internet speeds and unnecessarily high operational costs that are inevitably passed to the citizens they are designed to serve.
As a seasoned politician who has spent her whole career serving her home state, Hochul has the opportunity to establish a tech architecture that reinvents how New York’s government serves its people.
In the aftermath of a harrowing change in government, we can only hope for a leader who brings a fresh approach to an administration that is long overdue for an update. The benefits of such forward thinking, while paramount for overcoming today’s pandemic, also carry the promise of a more accessible and equitable tomorrow.
John Olsen serves as director, state government affairs, Northeast Region for Internet Association.