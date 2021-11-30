Another Voice: Hochul can end inequity in special education funding

It has been three months since students in New York returned to full-time, in-person instruction after the worst education disruption in the modern era due to the pandemic. Yet sadly, the state’s most vulnerable students – those with intellectual, developmental and emotional disabilities – are now facing another critical issue that threatens to leave them behind.
The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which was passed in November 1975, guaranteed students with disabilities the right to a free and appropriate public education. New York is not fulfilling this promise.
This is due to a decadeslong lack of investment in schools serving children with complex needs. When local districts cannot support children with special needs, they look to these schools for our expertise in providing intensive and individualized education for every student.
Yet, these nonprofit schools have received significantly less aid than public schools.
Over the past eight years, funding for public schools increased by 46%, yet special education preschools only received a 10% increase and school-age programs (853 schools) received only 26%.
For this school year, the New York State Education Department requested equitable funding – the same 7% funding increase for nonprofit schools that public schools received. However, the prior administration only authorized a 4% increase. This continued inequity sends a clear message to thousands of students and families: You are not equal. Is this the message we want our students and families to hear?
Both the State Senate and Assembly sought to address this issue when they unanimously passed Assembly Bill 8013/Senate Bill 6516A earlier this year. That legislation, the first of its kind in nearly 10 years, would grant the same 7% increase in aid for special education schools that public schools are already receiving and ensure that tuition increases in the future are equitable.
This 7% increase amounts to an additional $42.1 million, only 0.02% in a budget that exceeds $200 billion. This investment now, with the promise of equitable funding into the future, would ensure that all children receive access to an equitable and quality education.
Without this funding, special education programs, like those my organization operates, will continue to struggle to recruit and retain the skilled special education teachers, aides and therapists our students need and deserve in an already challenging labor market.
Gov. Kathy Hochul can end New York’s underinvestment in children with special needs by signing S6516A/A8013.
Matthew Sturiale is president and CEO of Birch Family Services, New York City.