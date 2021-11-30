Another Voice: Hochul can end inequity in special education funding

It has been three months since students in New York returned to full-time, in-person instruction after the worst education disruption in the modern era due to the pandemic. Yet sadly, the state’s most vulnerable students – those with intellectual, developmental and emotional disabilities – are now facing another critical issue that threatens to leave them behind.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which was passed in November 1975, guaranteed students with disabilities the right to a free and appropriate public education. New York is not fulfilling this promise.

This is due to a decadeslong lack of investment in schools serving children with complex needs. When local districts cannot support children with special needs, they look to these schools for our expertise in providing intensive and individualized education for every student.

Yet, these nonprofit schools have received significantly less aid than public schools.

Over the past eight years, funding for public schools increased by 46%, yet special education preschools only received a 10% increase and school-age programs (853 schools) received only 26%.