Another Voice: Hochul, Buffalo News continue to persecute Senecas

You’ve heard this before: New York State viciously targets Native people, and the Buffalo News unabashedly applauds.
The governor froze all of the Seneca Nation’s bank accounts, without regard for thousands of individuals, both Seneca and non-Seneca, who rely on the Nation and our gaming operations for their livelihood. In addition to business accounts, Gov. Kathy Hochul targeted governmental accounts, from which our Nation’s health system pays for medications and medical costs of patients at our clinics, and our housing program writes checks for rental assistance.
Paychecks for workers, most of whom are non-Native, were held up, while Hochul decided to teach the Seneca Nation a lesson for having the gall to stand up and fight on behalf of our people. It was, clearly, business as usual in Albany.
Albany’s hostility predictably came with the full-throated cheerleading of The Buffalo News.
The editorial board did get exactly one thing right in its latest missive: This didn’t have to happen. Hochul could have focused her attack on the secured escrow account that held more than enough funds to satisfy any Compact-related court orders or judgments. The state knew what was in that account because it had been documented in several court filings and was communicated to the state’s lawyers as recently as March 25.
Instead, the governor tried to cripple the Seneca Nation, without care for people’s health, wellbeing and livelihoods. To The News, this sort of hostility deserves applause.
As the world knows, Nation leaders, over many hours, debated the payment, despite having no definitive answer from the federal government on whether the payment violated the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Despite serious concerns, the Seneca Nation, for the safety of our people and the many Western New Yorkers who work for and with our businesses, decided it could not let the governor jeopardize thousands of local people, families and companies.
Just hours after this payment was transferred, the governor rushed to boast that the funds would be used to help pay for a new football stadium. It was a slap in the face to the Seneca Nation and to Western New York. She calls it progress. Native people everywhere should call it Groundhog Day – more of the same, just as it’s always been.
Hundreds of millions of dollars – funds that could have supported economic revitalization in Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca – instead were extorted from the Seneca people and proffered as a reason to cheer. The Seneca Nation has withstood attacks and attackers for centuries. Hochul is no different.
Matthew Pagels is president of the Seneca Nation of Indians.
