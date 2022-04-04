Another Voice: Hochul, Buffalo News continue to persecute Senecas

Instead, the governor tried to cripple the Seneca Nation, without care for people’s health, wellbeing and livelihoods. To The News, this sort of hostility deserves applause.

As the world knows, Nation leaders, over many hours, debated the payment, despite having no definitive answer from the federal government on whether the payment violated the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Despite serious concerns, the Seneca Nation, for the safety of our people and the many Western New Yorkers who work for and with our businesses, decided it could not let the governor jeopardize thousands of local people, families and companies.

Just hours after this payment was transferred, the governor rushed to boast that the funds would be used to help pay for a new football stadium. It was a slap in the face to the Seneca Nation and to Western New York. She calls it progress. Native people everywhere should call it Groundhog Day – more of the same, just as it’s always been.

Hundreds of millions of dollars – funds that could have supported economic revitalization in Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca – instead were extorted from the Seneca people and proffered as a reason to cheer. The Seneca Nation has withstood attacks and attackers for centuries. Hochul is no different.

Matthew Pagels is president of the Seneca Nation of Indians.

