Another Voice: Hochul avoids extreme politics and gets results

Our nation has always been a melting pot of ideas, cultures, beliefs and identities. This is what makes America great. We used to be able to respectfully agree – or disagree – on a wide range of political opinions, ideologies and worldviews.

I strongly believe that our values and our actions must supersede our political labels, and that is why I plan to vote for Gov. Kathy Hochul in the November election.

When I decided to suspend my campaign for State Senate and leave the Republican Party, I received messages both of hope and hate from friends, neighbors and colleagues. Not surprisingly, I was criticized as a “RINO,” a Republican in name only.

Sadly, this is the result of our two-party system that continues to push us toward the extreme ends of the spectrum. Call me naïve, but we can care about smaller government and individual freedoms without accepting venom and chaos. We can value humans without taking away a woman’s right to choose what’s best for her body and circumstance. We can protect individual freedoms without putting profits above our children’s safety. And we can choose common ground over divisiveness – if we want to.

On the whole, has our country benefited from extremism? Ask the families of the five police officers who died on Jan. 6. Ask the patriots who defend our country only to learn that their Commander-in-Chief doesn’t practice what he preaches. Ask Liz Cheney, who noted that she’d rather leave the party than support Trump.

The numbers give me hope that we are beginning to question our narrow party affiliation. Locally, 20% of the most active Republicans in Senate District 61 voted for me in the primary even after I denounced the party and left the campaign. According to recent Siena College polling, nearly 7 in 10 New Yorkers oppose the Supreme Court's decision overturning a woman's right to choose, and New Yorkers “overwhelming support” common sense gun safety measures.

Meanwhile over the past year, I have watched Hochul put results ahead of politics. She hails from our backyard and has not strayed far from her working-class roots. She knows how to invest in small businesses, lower taxes, fight for worker protections, and support the middle class. During the Covid-19 crisis, she ensured that pandemic aid and recovery efforts were equitable across New York.

She worked across the aisle to pass a budget that delivers for all New Yorkers, with the goal of enhancing public education, health care and opportunities for economic development. And faced with tragedies, setbacks and attacks on our values, Hochul passed meaningful laws and protections to keep our state moving in the right direction.

Do I hope we can go further to address public safety, or re-evaluate government spending? Sure. But Hochul’s opponent, Lee Zeldin, threatens to bring a dangerous brand of politics to New York. He led efforts against Trump’s impeachment, voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results and refused to support an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection of our capital. Zeldin is not only chasing fundraising dollars or piggybacking on Trump’s brand, but he is actively cozying up to radical, hate-filled groups like Oath Keepers. Zeldin’s views are poisonous and do not align with those of the Republicans I know.

The stakes of this election are high and Hochul has made it clear that threats to our democracy are not welcome here. If you value a free and fair New York, I encourage you to look beyond party affiliation and support Hochul this November. She has my vote.

Joel Giambra is a former Erie County executive.