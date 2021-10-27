Another Voice: History of government lying breeds vaccine hesitancy

Did you really expect mass vaccinations?
Are you shocked that many people are hesitant – if not dogmatic – in their opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine?
I received the vaccination as soon as I was eligible – and I strongly encourage others to get it. But should we be surprised that many are resisting? Why are we shocked that some find vaccination mandates unsettling? The controversy surrounding the vaccine is symptomatic of a disease that began metastasizing years ago.
The United States is a representative republic. And representative republics require public trust for their survival. But today's political discourse brokers in misrepresentation at best – blatant lies at worst. For instance, not every social program is a move toward Marxism. But if one listens to the rhetoric, we are all on the brink of donning fur hats embroidered with hammers and sickles. At the same time, any discussion of voter ID is presented as a return to Jim Crow. The language on both sides is marked by extreme exaggerations meant to incite our worst imagination.
Let’s consider the cumulative effect of the following untruths and blatant lies:
"I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky" (Clinton, 1998).
"No doubt that the Iraq regime continues to possess and conceal some of the most lethal weapons ever devised" (Bush, 2003).
"We have kept Congress fully informed of our efforts regarding counter-terrorism" (Obama, 2013).
“I am the best thing that ever happened to Christianity” (Trump, 2016).
"Afghanistan will not fall" (Biden, 2021).
Deception socialized us to assume politics are distant and abstract. And then Covid-19 came along and inserted our elected representatives into our daily lives. Every decision is now personal – and that requires trust. As the virus has evolved, officials have needed to make rapid decisions. But as the New York Times reported on Aug. 2, federal and state officials have put forth "inconsistent and confusing information." A citizenry rooted in trust can absorb this kind of whiplash. But when a society has been steeped in dishonesty, how would you expect the citizenry to respond to mandates affecting one's health?
Representatives have treated public trust like an irresponsible kid who squanders his lunch money. And the public has accepted lying as the norm – celebrating it at times – but mostly ignoring it.
So here we are, stuck with a pandemic that lingers and a frustrated and angry public. Perhaps that tablet was on to something when it said, "Thou shall not bear false witness."
Dan Trippie, an adjunct professor of ethics at Liberty University, serves as pastor of Restoration Church in Amherst.