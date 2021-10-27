Another Voice: History of government lying breeds vaccine hesitancy

Did you really expect mass vaccinations?

Are you shocked that many people are hesitant – if not dogmatic – in their opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine?

I received the vaccination as soon as I was eligible – and I strongly encourage others to get it. But should we be surprised that many are resisting? Why are we shocked that some find vaccination mandates unsettling? The controversy surrounding the vaccine is symptomatic of a disease that began metastasizing years ago.

The United States is a representative republic. And representative republics require public trust for their survival. But today's political discourse brokers in misrepresentation at best – blatant lies at worst. For instance, not every social program is a move toward Marxism. But if one listens to the rhetoric, we are all on the brink of donning fur hats embroidered with hammers and sickles. At the same time, any discussion of voter ID is presented as a return to Jim Crow. The language on both sides is marked by extreme exaggerations meant to incite our worst imagination.

Let’s consider the cumulative effect of the following untruths and blatant lies:

"I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky" (Clinton, 1998).