Another Voice: History gives us hope that 2021 will be better in U.S.

The president of Mount St. Joseph University, James Williams, wanted to give hope for the new year in his annual holiday message.
So Williams turned to history and the deadly cholera epidemic that raged in Cincinnati during the early 1800s. It was the school’s founders, the Sisters of Charity, who heroically provided aid to children left orphaned by that crisis. We overcame the cholera, with compassion leading the way. We can also overcome the coronavirus using the same principles of charity.
When the coronavirus first began to spread in the United States, I remember someone drew on the sidewalk the words “This Too Shall Pass.” The coronavirus pandemic and trauma will come to an end, and we can look forward to that in the new year.
I personally knew two people, both my grandmas, who survived the 1918 influenza pandemic. That crisis ended, without the benefit of the technology we have today with medical care and vaccines. They lived many years afterwards. And they did not have to wear masks forever.
There have been so many other crises facing our country, which we pulled through. Both my parents went through the Great Depression and World War II.
This year each of us has carried the worry of getting sick from coronavirus and also the economic pain the pandemic has caused. One of the tragic results has been the bickering and delays in action by our leadership. For example, it took many months to put together the recent coronavirus relief package, despite the hardships Americans were experiencing.
In the new year what will sustain us is compassion and cooperation. We must be kind to others and we must work together, especially our leadership, to bring about an end to the pandemic in 2021.
There should be another, stronger relief package put together by Congress to start 2021. Our food banks are overwhelmed with demand right now with people being unable to afford groceries.
The American people need to guide the Congress to do the right thing, remembering that it is government by the people. The economic relief and food aid is very critical to accompany the public health measures and vaccines combating the pandemic. Each one of us can do something to help by donating to charity whenever possible or helping a neighbor in need.
This compassion must also extend to our brothers and sisters overseas. The worst global hunger crisis we have ever seen is likely to take place in 2021. The UN World Food Program warns that 270 million people may starve to death worldwide. The pandemic has worsened the hunger already being caused by war and climate change. It’s vital we take action.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book “Ending World Hunger.”