Another Voice: History gives us hope that 2021 will be better in U.S.

The president of Mount St. Joseph University, James Williams, wanted to give hope for the new year in his annual holiday message.

So Williams turned to history and the deadly cholera epidemic that raged in Cincinnati during the early 1800s. It was the school’s founders, the Sisters of Charity, who heroically provided aid to children left orphaned by that crisis. We overcame the cholera, with compassion leading the way. We can also overcome the coronavirus using the same principles of charity.

When the coronavirus first began to spread in the United States, I remember someone drew on the sidewalk the words “This Too Shall Pass.” The coronavirus pandemic and trauma will come to an end, and we can look forward to that in the new year.

I personally knew two people, both my grandmas, who survived the 1918 influenza pandemic. That crisis ended, without the benefit of the technology we have today with medical care and vaccines. They lived many years afterwards. And they did not have to wear masks forever.

There have been so many other crises facing our country, which we pulled through. Both my parents went through the Great Depression and World War II.